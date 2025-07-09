Julian McMahon’s family share statement on Nip/Tuck actor’s death, aged 56

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julian McMahon's family have thanked fans for their support following the actor's death.

The actor was best known for playing plastic surgeon Dr Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck from 2004 to 2010. He also starred as Cole Turner in the series Charmed and as Doctor Doom in the 2005 Fantastic Four film.

McMahon’s wife Kelly Paniagua announced that he had died on Wednesday (2 July) after a “valiant effort to overcome cancer”. He had kept his diagnosis private.

Following the statement, a post thanking his fans for their “love” was shared to McMahon’s Instagram page, soundtracked by Van Morrison’s 1997 song “Sometimes We Cry”.

“Julian loved Van Morrison... For all of those who loved Julian, thank you,” the caption read, alongside a black and white photograph of the actor.

Paniagua told Deadline earlier this week: “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon was the only son of Sir William McMahon, former prime minister of Australia.

He joined the cast of the fantasy drama Charmed as in 2000 and later received acclaim for his performance as Dr Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck, Ryan Murphy’s darkly comic drama about a plastic surgery clinic. McMahon earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Drama in 2005.

He also played Doctor Doom in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its 2007 sequel. More recently, he starred in FBI: Most Wanted from 2020 to 2022.

McMahon continued working up until his death, giving his final performance in Netflix’s 2025 mystery series The Residence, in which he played a fictional Australian prime minister.

Ioan Gruffudd, who worked with McMahon on the Fantastic Four movies, wrote in an Instagram tribute: “Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together. Every encounter with him was a joy.

“It was an honour to be Dr Richards to his Dr Doom. My heart goes out to his wife and family. God speed Julian.”

McMahon is survived by his 25-year-old daughter Madison, who he shared with second wife, actor and TV star Brooke Burns.