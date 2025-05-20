Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duck Dynasty’s Robertson family is returning for a new revival of their popular reality series.

Titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival, the show will welcome the return of a majority of the original cast, including Willie and Korie, along with their children and their respective spouses. Uncle Si and Willie’s mother, Miss Kay, will also appear, as will Willie’s brothers, Jep and Jase. However, family patriarch Phil, 78, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in December, will not be returning.

Speaking to US Weekly ahead of the June 1 premiere, Willie, 53, admitted: “I never thought we’d do this again. But I realized people wanted to see what we’re doing.”

“The timing felt right. It’s been fun bringing people into the next part of our life,” Korie, 51, added.

The original series, Duck Dynasty, aired on A&E Networks for 11 seasons from 2012 to 2017. It followed the Louisiana-based Robertson family and their lucrative duck hunting business.

Reflecting on the success of Duck Dynasty, Korie said: “People would come up to us in tears about how it impacted them and how their family sits around the table and has meals together and says a prayer because of our show. We saw how entertainment can move people.”

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' is scheduled to premiere June 1 ( A&E )

She admitted, however, that “at one point, we were like, ‘Did we ruin our kids by putting ’em on reality TV as teenagers?’”

“Then we were like, ‘The fact that they want to do it again is a good thing,’” Korie said.

Addressing the difficulty of balancing their marriage and running a family business, Willie said: “It can be hard working with your spouse on creative things. You have to be committed and faithful and communicate.”

The family has faced several tragedies since the show has been off the air, most notably Phil’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. But earlier this year, Uncle Si found himself in the hospital after tumbling down a muddy hill after returning from a hunting trip. After several tests ruling out broken ribs, it was suspected that he suffered some bruising. While Si’s low oxygen levels initially caused alarm, medical staff concluded that it was likely due to a panic attack.

Hardships aside, fans have been thrilled by news of the show’s revival.

“It’s going to be AWESOME!” one person wrote on X.

“Sharing your family has touched many of your viewers hearts. Thank you and can’t wait to be blessed even more,” another wrote.

“They’re absolutely hilarious but I love their family values. But they do a lot of very funny stuff quite often which makes the show wildly entertaining!” a third said.