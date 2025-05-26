Phil Robertson death: Controversial Duck Dynasty star dies at 79

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died at the age of 79.

His passing was confirmed on Sunday by several family members who did not provide any details about the cause of death.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Korie Robertson, who is married to Robertson’s son Willie, said.

“He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘You do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.’

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We’re grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.

“We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

open image in gallery Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died at the age of 79 ( AFP via Getty )

Robertson’s son Jase Robertson posted on X: “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!”

His family said last December that Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and that his longstanding blood disease had worsened in recent years.

“According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” Jase said on their podcast Unashamed with the Robertson Family. “He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling.”

Robertson and his family rose to fame on the A&E series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017. The popular reality show followed the lives of the Louisiana-based duck hunters. Robertson went on to start Duck Commander, which began by selling instruments to replicate duck calls and expanded into a full-fledged outdoor brand offering hunting gear, apparel, and accessories.

open image in gallery From left, Korie Robertson, Willie Robertson, Lisa Robertson, Alan Robertson, Kay Robertson, Phil Robertson and Si Robertson of Duck Dynasty at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Duck Commander 500 in 2015 ( Getty for Texas Motor Speedway )

Robertson later became known for his conservative views. In 2013, A&E suspended the patriarch for nine days for claiming homosexuality was one step away from bestiality in a GQ interview.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation described Robertson’s comments as “one of the vilest and most extreme statements uttered against LGBT people in a mainstream publication”.

A&E released a statement shortly afterwards saying they were “extremely disappointed” by Robertson’s comments but that his “personal views in no way reflect those of A+E Networks who have always been strong supporters and champions of the LGBT community”.

In 2015, Robertson received a free-speech award by Citizens United, a conservative nonprofit group aiming to “reassert traditional American values”.

He explored the backlash in his 2022 book, Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation.

It was recently announced that a reboot of the series, titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival, was in the works. The new show, expected to premiere this summer, will catch up with the new generations of the Robertson family.

Robertson is survived by his wife Marsha Kay Carroway, his five children, brother Si Robertson, daughter-in-law, and six grandchildren.