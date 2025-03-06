Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drew Barrymore has become the first celebrity to publicly call the Duchess of Sussex “Meghan Sussex” after the former suits star reprimanded Mindy Kaling for not using her royal title.

Sussex, 43, corrected The Office star for using her maiden name during an episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan – a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

The Duchess is set to appear on Barrymore’s talk show on Thursday (6 March). In a trailer for the segment, the host drops the former actor’s former moniker in favour of “Meghan Sussex”.

Barrymore’s chat show episode marks the first time the former Suits star has been publicly introduced with her royal title as her surname, which her children Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, also go by.

Sussex explained the decision to Kaling saying: “It's so funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know, I'm Sussex now. You have kids and you go ‘No, I share my name with my children.’”

She continued: “I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go ‘This is OUR family name. Our little family name.’”

The Duchess and Harry were bestowed the Sussex title by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2018.

Although the couple were told they could no longer use their HRH titles after they stepped down from being working royals, they have still opted to use Sussex as their surname.

In the interview with Barrymore, Sussex opened up about her home life with Harry and their two children in California.

“I always make it a point when I'm travelling, if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids... I'll always pack a really thin book and I'll videotape myself reading it,” she said.

“So whoever's with them or Papa can say, 'Here's Mama reading your bedtime story,’” she added.

Meghan Sussex on ‘With love, Meghan’ ( Netflix )

Sussex also revealed to Barrymore what traits Archie and Lillibet have inherited from Harry. “Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent,” she said.

“They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one.”

Netflix subscribers have been quick to share their verdict on The Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix lifestyle programme – with many left disappointed.

The eight part series, which was promoted as a “new chapter” for the former royal, has been widely panned by critics, with viewers echoing their dissatisfaction.

Read The Independent’s one star review, here.