Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart have jointly shut down speculation that there is anything but mutual respect between them.

Last November, the businesswoman, 84, appeared on the E.T. actor’s eponymous daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, to promote her 100th cookbook. During the interview, Stewart gave the host a playful shove after being petted on the arm. The interaction ignited rumors of a feud.

The two stars have since addressed the chatter, denying that there’s any bad blood.

“People thought that we had beef — or that you had beef with me over that — and I didn’t get it,” Barrymore told Stewart on Monday’s broadcast. “I was so surprised.”

“Oh, I just don’t like to be petted on television,” the celebrity chef said, to which Barrymore sheepishly replied, “Understood, Martha. I won’t pet you again.”

Martha Stewart (right) appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show last November and gave the host a gentle shove, sparking feud rumors ( Getty )

“You pet a lot of people,” Stewart said. Turning to the audience, she added of Barrymore, “She’s a very cozy girl, don’t you think? I’m not so cozy.”

The Charlie’s Angel star insisted that it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “It’s certainly not putting anyone off or turning them away because we’re all on the Martha Stewart feeder,” she said. “It’s true, and I think you’ve given people a lot of confidence in life through maintaining being true to yourself. That’s been a very guiding light for us.”

Barrymore, 50, is known for being extremely physically affectionate and touchy with her guests. Her behavior has sometimes come across as off-putting not only to guests but to viewers as well.

During the November interview, Barrymore had been asking Stewart if anything made her feel “soft and gooey” on the inside. After the lifestyle guru said “soft and gooey treatment” made her feel good, the host scooted closer and proceeded to stroke Stewart’s arm.

“You’re the wrong gender,” Stewart quipped, gently pushing Barrymore back.

At the time, reality star Bethenny Frankel mocked Barrymore for the interview. “I can’t,” the former Housewife said on TikTok with a smirk. “I tried, but I can’t, because what makes Martha Stewart soft and gooey is Ghirardelli chocolate brownies, her pre-prison net worth, and getting Drew Barrymore’s paw off her back.”

Months later, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Barrymore clarified that the “internet just misunderstood” Stewart’s reaction.

“I think she was just teasing,” Barrymore said. “I’ve never been able to say this before with confidence, but I think I can now: I think Martha really does like me. And I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it.”

She’s previously explained her “creepy” conduct, telling Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on a December episode: “I’m single. I’m not dating anyone. I don’t have that in my life. But I don’t know how I would ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling.

“I’m so touchy. People have to warn me. They’re like, ‘Back off a little bit,’” Barrymore said. “I think if we could all be more comfortable with physical touch, I would like that world.”