Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart address ‘beef’ after touchy interview: ‘I don’t like to be petted on television’
Feud rumors sparked last November after the businesswoman established her boundaries with Barrymore during a talk show appearance
Drew Barrymore and Martha Stewart have jointly shut down speculation that there is anything but mutual respect between them.
Last November, the businesswoman, 84, appeared on the E.T. actor’s eponymous daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, to promote her 100th cookbook. During the interview, Stewart gave the host a playful shove after being petted on the arm. The interaction ignited rumors of a feud.
The two stars have since addressed the chatter, denying that there’s any bad blood.
“People thought that we had beef — or that you had beef with me over that — and I didn’t get it,” Barrymore told Stewart on Monday’s broadcast. “I was so surprised.”
“Oh, I just don’t like to be petted on television,” the celebrity chef said, to which Barrymore sheepishly replied, “Understood, Martha. I won’t pet you again.”
“You pet a lot of people,” Stewart said. Turning to the audience, she added of Barrymore, “She’s a very cozy girl, don’t you think? I’m not so cozy.”
The Charlie’s Angel star insisted that it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “It’s certainly not putting anyone off or turning them away because we’re all on the Martha Stewart feeder,” she said. “It’s true, and I think you’ve given people a lot of confidence in life through maintaining being true to yourself. That’s been a very guiding light for us.”
Barrymore, 50, is known for being extremely physically affectionate and touchy with her guests. Her behavior has sometimes come across as off-putting not only to guests but to viewers as well.
During the November interview, Barrymore had been asking Stewart if anything made her feel “soft and gooey” on the inside. After the lifestyle guru said “soft and gooey treatment” made her feel good, the host scooted closer and proceeded to stroke Stewart’s arm.
“You’re the wrong gender,” Stewart quipped, gently pushing Barrymore back.
At the time, reality star Bethenny Frankel mocked Barrymore for the interview. “I can’t,” the former Housewife said on TikTok with a smirk. “I tried, but I can’t, because what makes Martha Stewart soft and gooey is Ghirardelli chocolate brownies, her pre-prison net worth, and getting Drew Barrymore’s paw off her back.”
Months later, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Barrymore clarified that the “internet just misunderstood” Stewart’s reaction.
“I think she was just teasing,” Barrymore said. “I’ve never been able to say this before with confidence, but I think I can now: I think Martha really does like me. And I think the internet just misunderstood the moment and ran with it.”
She’s previously explained her “creepy” conduct, telling Wicked star Cynthia Erivo on a December episode: “I’m single. I’m not dating anyone. I don’t have that in my life. But I don’t know how I would ever hold back from holding hands, hugging, snuggling.
“I’m so touchy. People have to warn me. They’re like, ‘Back off a little bit,’” Barrymore said. “I think if we could all be more comfortable with physical touch, I would like that world.”
