Prince Harry makes Trump joke during surprise Stephen Colbert appearance

Prince Harry joked about Donald Trump during an unexpected appearance on Stephen Colbert’s US talk show.

On Wednesday (3 December), the Duke of Sussex made a surprise cameo in a comedy sketch on The Late Show in which he played a version of himself auditioning to play a “Christmas prince” in a Hallmark movie.

In the segment, Harry, lampooning the US’s “obsession” with royalty, quipped that the country had “elected a king”, in reference to the president, which prompted a chorus of pantomime books from the audience.

The joke appeared to be a reference to the non-violent “No Kings” movement, protesting Trump’s “authoritarian” policies.

Harry then referenced The Late Show network CBS’s settlement with Trump over a lawsuit that claimed the network edited a 60 Minutes news interview with his presidential rival Kamala Harris in an attempt to “tip the scales” in her favour during the election.

Joking that he would “do anything” to get a part in the fictional Hallmark movie, Harry said: “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do.”

Colbert hit back: “Hey, I didn’t do any of those things,” to which Harry replied: “Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled.”

Colbert’s show is ending in May 2025 after being cancelled in what CBS called “a financial decision”.

open image in gallery Prince Harry appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' ( Instagram )

In the pantomime-inspired sketch, Harry ultimately won the role of the Christmas prince.

Hours before the episode aired, the pair first teased the guest spot in a video that saw them lip-sync over an Alison Hammond soundbite from The Great British Bake Off.

The post was also shared by the Duchess of Sussex, who previewed the clip on her Instagram story.

Colbert’s other guests were Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and Irish actor and singer Jessie Buckley, who can next be seen opposite Paul Mescal in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet.

Wednesday’s visit was the duke’s second Late Show appearance, having last appeared in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was the butt of Prince Harry’s jokes on ‘The Late Show’ ( Getty Images )

Harry’s first appearance on the show set a two-year viewership record and made international headlines.

Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California, after announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Additional reporting by Agencies