Doctor Who star shuts down ‘woke’ criticisms: ‘We’re doing the right thing’

New Doctor Who star Varada Sethu has defended the much-loved BBC sci-fi show amid accusations that it has gone “woke” due to its inclusive casting decisions for the new season.

Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa will return as the Time Lord for his second season in the role, which is due to begin on the BBC on 12 April.

Sethu, who has previously starred in the acclaimed Star Wars series Andor, will play the Doctor’s new companion Belinda Chandra. This means that, for the first time in the history of Doctor Who, the two pilots of the Tardis will not be played by actors of colour.

Speaking to the Radio Times, the 32-year-old said that any accusations of the show going “woke” is a sign that they are doing things right and promoting inclusivity.

“There's been a couple of ‘Doctor Woke’ [references] or whatever but I just think we're doing the right thing if we're getting comments like that."

“Woke just means inclusive, progressive and that you care about people. And, as far as I know, the core of Doctor Who is kindness, love and doing the right thing.”

open image in gallery Varada Sethu ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Speaking about her and Gatwa making history on the show, she added: “Ncuti was like, ‘Look at us. We get to be in the Tardis. We’re going to p*** off so many people.

“We really are equals in the way that we interact with each other. Russell [T Davies] wanted someone who can push back and not be in awe of this all-powerful being.”

Also joining the cast is Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the BBC dancing competition as the show’s first ever deaf contestant in 2021.

Previously announced cast members include Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

open image in gallery Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu ( BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf/James Pardon )

Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding – a runaway cartoon character who discovers the real world, with terrifying consequences.

The series showrunner Russell T Davies has said in a statement that it was an “honour” to welcome the actor aboard the TARDIS.

“Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun,” said Davies. “He makes the whole universe of Doctor Who wilder and madder than ever.”