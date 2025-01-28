Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In many cases, TV shows can often take a while to make an impression, leaving viewers wondering if they should bother continuing.

But every now and then, one comes along that has such a striking opening episode that there is no doubt you’ll be watching until the big finale.

One such series has presented itself in the form of brand new twist-filled mystery Paradise, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the US

Hulu and Disney released the series one day early, which is probably due to the intense secrecy surrounding the plot: in a similar way to last year’s Sugar, early reviews for the show have seen critics struggle with describing their thoughts without lifting the lid too high.

What can be said? Well, on the surface, Paradise is an intriguing mystery about the assassination of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) and the ensuing investigation by his head of security, played by Oscar-nominated actor Sterling K Brown (American Fiction, Black Panther).

What sounds like a run-of-the-mill espionage thriller, though, evolves into a series that’ll hook in fans of mystery shows like Lost and the recent sci-fi horror hit From. We won’t be revealing any spoilers here but, while Sugar took its sweet time revealing its big twist, Paradise drops it immediately.

If the show cements Brown as one of the most charismatic on-screen presences around, he’s matched by the scene-stealing Julianne Nicholson, who won acclaim for her roles in The Outsider and Mare of Easttown. She will no doubt earn as much praise for her slippery role in Paradise.

Outlets, including The Independent, have seen seven of eight episodes. Paradise is equal parts intriguing and thrilling – and, in news that will relieve prospective viewers, it also enjoys revealing answers. The action-packed seventh instalment in particular packs a wallop and is an early contender for the best TV episode of 2025.

Twist-filled drama ‘Paradise’ stars Sterling K Brown ( Hulku )

It’s also worth noting the series is created by Dan Fogelman, the showrunner behind This is Us. Paradise might have as many twists as that emotional award-winning drama, but in terms of genre, it couldn’t be further away. It won’t make you shed as many tears, either.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Paradise is set in a serene, wealthy community inhabited by some of the world’s most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high stakes investigation unfolds.”

But trust us when we say Paradise is a whole lot more than that.