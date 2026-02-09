Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Death in Paradise star Don Warrington has said there was no sneaky intent behind his return to the show despite a backlash over his exit.

It was announced in 2024 that Warrington’s character Commissioner Selwyn Patterson was leaving the cosy detective show due to a family crisis miles away from the series’s fictional Caribbean location of Saint Marie.

However, when the series returned to the BBC last month, Selwyn was also back, with many fans wondering if this was a response from the writers to the outcry caused by his departure.

Warrington, 74, has said this is not the case, telling The i: “That was just the storyline, nothing more.”

He explained: “The producers thought it would be interesting to have Selwyn reach some kind of crisis, and then, after dealing with it, return. There was no Machiavellian intent.”

Warrington was happy to learn how much viewers love his role in the show, though, adding: “It was certainly very nice to know that my character had penetrated into people’s consciousness to that extent, and that they liked him.”

He added: “It is rather nice to be liked.”

Death in Paradise stars Don Gilet as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, the fifth lead that the show has had since it premiered in 2011. Previous lead stars include Ben Miller, Ardal O’Hanlon, Kris Marshall and Ralf Little.

Warrington recently praised the series for having two Black leads, saying the programme has “taken giant steps in giving a different picture of the world”.

Don Warrington has returned to 'Death in Paradise' after fan concern ( BBC )

He told Radio Times: “Everyone realised the world had changed so we had to change with it. And it has given the series a richness culturally.

“What we are trying to do here is present people of colour in a way that is unclichéd – they are simply people getting on with the job and in that sense their colour is irrelevant.”

The new series will see DI Wilson continue adjusting to life in Saint Marie, while also attempting to reconnect with his recently discovered half-brother Solomon (played by TV newcomer Daniel Ward).

Meanwhile, Commissioner Patterson will be forced to confront his recent period of absence and attempt to win back the trust of the island.