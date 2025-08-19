The Vivienne documentary trailer prompts outpouring of emotion from Drag Race fans
New documentary will honour the former ‘Drag Race’ winner, who died in January 2025
Drag Race fans have shared an outpouring of emotion over the trailer for Dear Viv, a documentary about drag queen The Vivienne who died earlier this year.
The Vivienne, known as James Lee Williams, died aged 32 on 5 January 2025, with the star’s family saying their cause of death was cardiac arrest due to the effects of ketamine.
The new documentary follows the life of The Vivienne from childhood through their drag career – to their success as the first winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK in 2019.
A trailer for Dear Viv shows intimate interviews with family members and fellow drag stars, including Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Danny Beard, Raja, Michael Marouli, Cheryl Hole, Tia Kofi, and Baga Chipz.
“This is going to wreck me, I know it,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter.
“Viv was one of the breakout stars of her generation and genuinely one of the best drag stars in general,” another commenter said after the trailer was released n Monday (18 August).
“I want to watch, but it's gonna be rough,” an additional fan wrote.
“Dear Viv is a fitting tribute to The Vivienne who truly was a trailblazer in the world of drag,” said Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three. “She showcased her artistry and talent brilliantly and paved the way for many to follow in her footsteps.”
While the performer had struggled with drug use in the past, their family has said that they should not be remembered solely for their ketamine use, stating that "drugs did not define the person they were”.
Born in Wales, Williams adopted their drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.
“My style is like a Scouse wife who has come into money, she moved to LA and blew it all and then she’s had to move back to Liverpool,” they once explained.
Dear Viv will be available to watch on WOW, BBC Three, and BBC iPlayer from 28 August.
