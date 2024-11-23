Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall had a terse exchange in the latest episode of the hit ITV reality show.

The camp started out in a celebratory mood thanks to fan favourites Maura Higgins and Rev Richard Coles, who successfully completed a Bushtucker Trial to win a junk food feast of hot dogs, burgers, pizzas, chicken nuggets, onion rings and fries.

Full from the meal, BBC Radio 1 DJ McCullough decided to take a nap, while Loose Women star Jane Moore said she needed help with the chores.

Coronation Street star Halsall, who has played Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap for 26 years, then decided he would wake McCullough to get him to help Moore collect firewood.

Unfortunately, McCullough was unimpressed at being disturbed, even as Halsell asked: “You don’t fancy it? No?”

Halsell then went to help Moore before McCullough got up and told the soap star he could return to the main camp.

“I was trying to wake you up as soft as I could,” Halsall explained.

open image in gallery Dean McCullough and Alan Halsall were involved in a tense exchange ( ITV )

McCullough responded: “Listen to me. If you’re gonna wake me up, you need to give me a minute, alright? It takes a couple of minutes for my contact lenses to get back working again, alright, so you don’t need to turn around to me and say ‘do you not fancy it?’ ok? And then turn around and walk away.”

Halsell explained: “I’ve listened to you, Jane was halfway down here, that’s why I went…”

“Ok I get that but you need to give me a minute mate,” McCullough interjected.

Elsewhere in Saturday’s (23 November) episode, co-host Ant McPartlin confessed that he had never smelt anything quite so bad as a dish in the “Terrifying Teddy Bear’s Picnic”, for which Love Island star Maura Higgins and the Rev Richard Coles were required to eat a number of disgusting dishes.

For every two dishes the popular duo successfully ate – each one with a picnic-themed name – they would win another portion of food for the junk food buffet.

open image in gallery Rev Richard Coles managed to avoid throwing up during the ‘Terrifying Teddy Bear’s Picnic' ( ITV )

As the dishes were brought out, Higgins realised she would be eating a “Porked Eye” (two pig’s eyeballs), while Coles was required to wolf down a Crawl-Dorf Salad (five cockroaches and five crickets).

Crossing himself before he began, Coles joked: “For what we are about to receive…”

But out of the further five dishes each they had to tuck into, from blended beachworms to pig’s snout, crocodile anus and goat’s testicle, it was the blended fermented herring that seemed to shock the entire camp due to its stench.

“If hell had a smell, it’s that,” Ant declared. “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever smelt on this show.”