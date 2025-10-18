Daytime Emmys 2025 full winners list: General Hospital sweeps with seven awards and Drew Barrymore scores first win
Sir David Attenborough also broke a record to become the oldest ever Daytime Emmy winner
The 2025 Daytime Emmys saw General Hospital dominate proceedings with seven awards, while Drew Barrymore and Sir David Attenborough were also among the winners.
The awards show that focuses on daytime soaps and talk shows was hosted by Mario Lopez last night, October 17, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
A memorable night for General Hospital was capped when the long-running soap took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. Nancy Lee Grahn also celebrated winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, while Outstanding Lead Actor went to Paul Telfer of Days of Our Lives.
Sir David Attenborough, 99, became the oldest person to received a Daytime Emmy, winning for Netflix series Secret Lives of Orangutans.
The record was previously held by Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, who won the guest performer award for his role in Days of Our Lives last year at the age of 98.
Attenborough was not there to receive his award in person, and neither was Drew Barrymore who won her first Daytime Emmy for hosting her talk show.
The full list of 2025 Daytime Emmys nominees is below, with winners in bold:
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark
The View
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Delicious Miss Brown
Emeril Cooks
Lidia’s Kitchen
Selena + Restaurant
Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series
BBQ High
Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall
Ingrediente: Mexico
TrueSouth
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross
Hot Bench
Judy Justice
Justice for the People With Judge Milian
We the People With Judge Lauren Lake
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Expedition Unknown
Field Trip With Curtis Stone Hong Kong
The Good Road
How I Got Here
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Mexico Made With Love
Outstanding Science and Nature Program
Living with Leopards
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program
Dime Como Hacerlo (Roku)The Fixers
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse
Going Home with Tyler Cameron
Married to Real Estate
Martha Gardens
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
George to the Rescue
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward
Homegrown
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
Black Barbie
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
The Swift Effect
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Outstanding Daytime Special
Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter, An “Entertainment Tonight” Special
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers
Outstanding Short Form Program
Ballin’ Out
Billboard Presents
Catalyst
Eat This With Yara, “The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide”
Live Like A Champion
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital (
Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital
Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay
AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of Our Lives
Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of Our Lives
Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless
Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, TODAY With Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark
Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show
Outstanding Culinary Host
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown
Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines
Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks
Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood
Star Jones, Corey Jovan, Divorce Court
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily
Sir David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans
Brad Bestelink, Living With Leopards
Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone, The Fixers
Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Black Barbie
Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini
National Parks: USA
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Living With Leopards
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Good Road
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Wizard of Paws
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Drew Barrymore Show
Neighbours
The View
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Cinematography
Living With Leopards
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
The Fixers
How I Got Here
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Resurrected Rides
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Talk
The View
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Living With Leopards
National Parks: USA
The Secret Lives of Animals
Secret Lives of Orangutans
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Days of our Lives
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Reconnecting Roots
Tex Mex Motors
Outstanding Casting
Days of our Lives
General Hospital
Making Good
Start Up
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Mark
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors
Sherri
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Drew Barrymore Show
General Hospital
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Secrets of the Neanderthals
Sherri
Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre
Chicagoland’s Best Bites
createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols
Danzando para Sanar
Hidden Homicide Relish
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments