The 2025 Daytime Emmys saw General Hospital dominate proceedings with seven awards, while Drew Barrymore and Sir David Attenborough were also among the winners.

The awards show that focuses on daytime soaps and talk shows was hosted by Mario Lopez last night, October 17, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

A memorable night for General Hospital was capped when the long-running soap took home the award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series. Nancy Lee Grahn also celebrated winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, while Outstanding Lead Actor went to Paul Telfer of Days of Our Lives.

Sir David Attenborough, 99, became the oldest person to received a Daytime Emmy, winning for Netflix series Secret Lives of Orangutans.

open image in gallery Nancy Lee Grahn won Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress for 'General Hospital' at the 2025 Daytime Emmys ( Unique Nicole/Getty Images )

The record was previously held by Mary Poppins star Dick Van Dyke, who won the guest performer award for his role in Days of Our Lives last year at the age of 98.

Attenborough was not there to receive his award in person, and neither was Drew Barrymore who won her first Daytime Emmy for hosting her talk show.

The full list of 2025 Daytime Emmys nominees is below, with winners in bold:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

The View

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Delicious Miss Brown

Emeril Cooks

Lidia’s Kitchen

Selena + Restaurant

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

BBQ High

Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall

Ingrediente: Mexico

TrueSouth

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross

Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice for the People With Judge Milian

We the People With Judge Lauren Lake

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown

Field Trip With Curtis Stone Hong Kong

The Good Road

How I Got Here

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Mexico Made With Love

Outstanding Science and Nature Program

Living with Leopards

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program

Dime Como Hacerlo (Roku)The Fixers

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse

Going Home with Tyler Cameron

Married to Real Estate

Martha Gardens

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

George to the Rescue

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward

Homegrown

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Black Barbie

Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

The Swift Effect

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Outstanding Daytime Special

Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter, An “Entertainment Tonight” Special

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

98th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Outstanding Short Form Program

Ballin’ Out

Billboard Presents

Catalyst

Eat This With Yara, “The Chef Preserving Gaza’s Cuisine Amid a Genocide”

Live Like A Champion

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless

Laura Wright as Carly Spencer, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital

open image in gallery Paul Telfer poses with the award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor for 'Days of Our Lives' ( Unique Nicole/Getty Images )

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis, General Hospital (

Emily O’Brien as Theresa Donovan, Days of Our Lives

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital

Blake Berris as Everett Lynch, Days of Our Lives

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti, The Young and the Restless

Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase, General Hospital

Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Olivia d’Abo as Fifi Garrett, The Bay

AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene, Days of Our Lives

Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas, Days of Our Lives

Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce, The Bold and the Beautiful

Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless

Clint Howard as Tom Starr, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze, General Hospital

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis, The Young and the Restless

Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince, General Hospital

open image in gallery Alley Mills poses with the award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series for 'General Hospital' ( Unique Nicole/Getty Images )

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, TODAY With Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Mark

Jennifer Hudson, The Jennifer Hudson Show

Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown

Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines

Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks

Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez, Access Hollywood

Star Jones, Corey Jovan, Divorce Court

Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin, Judy Justice

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Sir David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans

Brad Bestelink, Living With Leopards

Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone, The Fixers

Anthony Mackie, Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Black Barbie

Modern Pioneering With Georgia Pellegrini

National Parks: USA

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Living With Leopards

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Good Road

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Wizard of Paws

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

Neighbours

The View

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Cinematography

Living With Leopards

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Fixers

How I Got Here

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Resurrected Rides

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

The View

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Living With Leopards

National Parks: USA

The Secret Lives of Animals

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Days of our Lives

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

Reconnecting Roots

Tex Mex Motors

Outstanding Casting

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

Making Good

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live With Kelly and Mark

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors

Sherri

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Secrets of the Neanderthals

Sherri

Outstanding Regional Content in a Daytime Genre

Chicagoland’s Best Bites

createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols

Danzando para Sanar

Hidden Homicide Relish