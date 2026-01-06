Davina McCall confirms change to her career following significant health challenges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Davina McCall has revealed she is reducing her working week to four days, prioritising her own well-being after a series of significant health challenges.

The 58-year-old, a familiar face from her extensive television career, recently underwent surgery for breast cancer in October, a diagnosis that came after a procedure to remove a benign brain tumour nearly a year ago.

Speaking on the Miss Me? podcast, McCall explained that these experiences have prompted a profound shift in her approach to life, leading her to "de-stress" and focus on self-care.

"Change was something that really frightened me. I always loved the status quo, knowing what I was doing and feeling safe in that," she admitted. However, she now recognises the transformative power of adversity.

"What has happened, actually is that I have realised that all my really big growth has come from change, and often quite painful change."

McCall reflected on past personal breakthroughs, including her journey to sobriety in the early 90s and the profound aftermath of her brain tumour removal, both of which initially highlighted the critical need to de-stress her life.

"Interestingly, I realised that, but then the breast cancer, which I thought was a very, very frightening thing, made me realise that I really had to put that into place, and I have now," she stated. This culmination of experiences has led to her decision to work a four-day week.

Davina McCall has undergone surgery for breast cancer and a benign brain tumour in recent years ( PA Archive )

"I feel so much better now about my life and trying to get it more balanced," McCall added, describing her current focus as her "latest project." She emphasised, "me, because I can’t take care of anyone else if I’m not OK."

According to the NHS, breast cancer remains the most common type of cancer affecting women in the UK. While it can affect anyone, those at higher risk include individuals over the age of 50, those with dense breast tissue, a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, or elevated levels of the hormones oestrogen, progesterone, or testosterone.

Beyond her personal journey, McCall continues her public roles as a panellist on ITV’s The Masked Singer and host of the Begin Again podcast.

She is also widely remembered for presenting Big Brother on Channel 4 from 2000 to 2010 and has long been a vocal advocate for women’s health issues, fronting documentaries on contraception and the menopause.