Davina McCall fronts emotional first Stand Up to Cancer after diagnosis

Davina McCall fights back tears in first Stand Up to Cancer since her own diagnosis
  • Davina McCall presented her first Stand Up to Cancer show since revealing her own breast cancer diagnosis.
  • The broadcaster, 58, announced in November that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a "very, very small" lump removed.
  • McCall used the platform to urge the public to "check yourself regularly" for early detection.
  • She spoke movingly about the critical importance of cancer screenings and early diagnosis.
  • McCall shared the personal tragedy of her sister Caroline, who died just seven weeks after a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis, highlighting her motivation for advocating early detection.
