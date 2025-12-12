Davina McCall fronts emotional first Stand Up to Cancer after diagnosis
- Davina McCall presented her first Stand Up to Cancer show since revealing her own breast cancer diagnosis.
- The broadcaster, 58, announced in November that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a "very, very small" lump removed.
- McCall used the platform to urge the public to "check yourself regularly" for early detection.
- She spoke movingly about the critical importance of cancer screenings and early diagnosis.
- McCall shared the personal tragedy of her sister Caroline, who died just seven weeks after a late-stage lung cancer diagnosis, highlighting her motivation for advocating early detection.