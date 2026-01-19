Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Walliams has returned to the stage with two gigs at an intimate pub theatre, just weeks after being dropped by his children’s books publishers amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

HarperCollins cut ties with the 54-year-old in December. A report in The Telegraph claimed the decision was made after Walliams was accused of behaving inappropriately towards young, female staff members. He has denied all allegations.

On Saturday (17 January), Walliams performed two shows at the Circle & Star Theatre, which is described on its website as “an intimate 50-seat venue” above one of Walliams’s local pubs, the Horseshoe in Hampstead, north London.

According to online listings, the shows were fundraising events for the theatre, with the afternoon performance described as a “family matinee”. “Expect readings, audience interaction, and plenty of Walliams-style mischief — a perfect way to spark a love of stories for the new year,” the ticketing website said.

The later show was advertised as “an evening of humour, heart, and theatrical mischief with one of Britain’s most distinctive storytellers”.

The Independent has contacted the Circle & Star Theatre for comment.

open image in gallery Walliams was dropped by his publisher last December ( Getty Images )

The Daily Mail reports that Walliams did not comment when asked about the events of recent weeks as he made his way into the venue.

The comedian rose to fame more than 20 years ago through the comedy series Little Britain, alongside Matt Lucas, and has since become one of the UK’s most established and successful award-winning children’s authors, selling an estimated 60 million books worldwide.

His titles have been adapted for television by the BBC and are widely used in schools, with HarperCollins stating that they have been translated into 55 languages. But the publishing house told The Independent in December that it had “decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams”.

It came after The Telegraph’s report alleged a junior colleague complained about his conduct, leading to other staff members being interviewed. Former employees claimed that they were advised to work in pairs when meeting with Walliams and told not to visit his home.

open image in gallery Walliams at a book signing in 2014 ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for Walliams said in a statement: “David has never been informed of any allegations raised against him by HarperCollins. He was not party to any investigation or given any opportunity to answer questions. David strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately and is taking legal advice.”

In 2023, Walliams left Britain’s Got Talent after a leaked transcript revealed he made obscene comments about two people who auditioned for the show.

He called one contestant a “c***” and said of another: “She thinks you want to f*** her, but you don't.” The remarks were made during an audition at the London Palladium in early 2020 and leaked to The Guardian. In an apology, Walliam said: “Those were private conversations.”

While he does not appear to have any TV appearances coming up, Walliams has two dates left of his An Evening With… tour and will take to the stage in Exeter and London in late March.

Tickets for the London date are selling for between £45 and £65, with fans being promised “an unforgettable evening of laughter, storytelling, and surprises”.

“Hear the hilarious stories behind his legendary sketches, his time as a television favourite and bestselling author, and the highs and lows of a career that has made him a household name,” the website says.

Walliams has been pulled from the lineup of the Waterstones Children’s Book Festival, taking place in Dundee next month.