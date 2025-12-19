David Walliams dropped by publisher HarperCollins UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams has been dropped by his publisher Harper Collins.

A spokesperson for the publisher told The Independent: “After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams.”

It comes after The Telegraph reported the decision was made after allegations he had behaved inappropriately towards young women. A junior colleague is said to have complained about his conduct, leading to other staff members being interviewed.

Walliams has sold around 60 millions copies of his children’s books ( Getty Images for The Mediterrane )

Former employees allegedly told The Telegraph they were advised to work in pairs when meeting with him and not to visit his home.

A spokesperson for Harper Collins told The Telegraph: “HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.”

The Independent has approached representatives of Mr Walliams for comment.

Walliams, 54, rose to fame more than 20 years ago through the comedy series Little Britain and has since become one of the UK’s most established and successful children’s authors, selling an estimated 60 million copies worldwide.

His books have been adapted for television by the BBC and are widely used in schools, with Harper Collins stating that they have been translated into 55 languages.

In recent years, Walliams has faced criticism after he was caught making obscene comments about contestants on Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2022, a leaked transcript revealed that he called one auditioning contestant a 'c**' and said of another: 'she thinks you want to f*** her, but you don't'.

The remarks were made during an audition at the London Palladium in early 2020 and leaked to the Guardian, with Walliams subsequently leaving his role.

At the time, Walliams said that he wanted to apologise for the “disrespectful comments” and that they were part of a private conversation which was “never intended to be shared”.His comments were picked up by the microphones on the desk and were seemingly not intended to be heard publicly – and he sued FremantleMedia, the production company that makes BGT, for the leaking of his private remarks. The matter was settled in November 2023.

He also sparked outcry after giving two Nazi salutes during a recording of BBC series Would I Lie To You?’s Christmas special. He reportedly gave the offensive salutes while filming the episode with radio host Rob Brydon after an anecdote that was shared by Call the Midwife star Helen George.