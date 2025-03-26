Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Tennant appeared to take a dig at controversial author JK Rowling when the Scottish actor was asked about participating in the new Harry Potter streaming series.

Tennant, 53, previously played the role of Barty Crouch Jr in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. In recent months, he has drawn the ire of Rowling – an outspoken opponent of the transgender rights movement – after voicing support for the trans community.

The new Harry Potter series is being developed by Warner Bros and has already cast John Lithgow (Dexter, Conclave) in the role of wizard headteacher Albus Dumbledore.

Tennant was asked during a Q&A at Planet ComicCon about the possibility of returning to the world of Harry Potter for the reboot.

“I mean, they’re great stories,” he replied, adding that his “contribution has probably been made” to the Potter franchise already.

He then added: “I’m told there’s an executive producer who doesn’t love me on that show.”

Rowling, who is widely presumed to be the executive producer in question, previously called out Tennant by name in a tweet celebrating the appointment of Kemi Badenoch to the role of Conservative Party leader.

Actor David Tennant and Harry Potter creator JK Rowling ( Getty )

Last year, Tennant was engaged in a war of words with Badenoch, then the government’s Minister for Women and Equalities, over proposed changes to the Equalities act that would enshrine “biological sex” as a protected characteristic in UK law. While accepting the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards, Tennant spoke out in favour of trans rights, criticising Badenoch and the proposed legislation.

When Badenoch won the Tory leadership in November, Rowling tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time.”

In recent years, Rowling has also been critical of other former Potter cast members who have voiced support for trans rights.

Earlier this month, children’s author took an apparent swipe at the three young leads of the Potter film franchise – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – on social media.

Rowling, who once stated she would rather go to jail than refer to a trans person by their preferred pronouns, responded to a viral prompt that read: “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?”

She responded: “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible.”

Rowling has previously criticised Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint, telling them to “save their apologies” after speaking out in support of trans people.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Rowling and Tennant for comment.