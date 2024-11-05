Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Harry Potter fans are not happy with JK Rowling after the author took a sarcastic swipe at David Tennant.

Tennant, who appeared in the wizarding world franchise adaptations as Barty Crouch Jr, found himself the butt of Rowling’s joke shortly after Kemi Badenoch won the Tory leadership vote on Saturday (2 November).

Earlier this year, the Doctor Who actor was embroiled in a war-of-words with Badenoch after saying that he wished the former women and equalities minister would “shut up” while he accepted the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards.

Tennant was hitting back at Badenoch’s views on LGBTQ+ rights; the now Tory leader previously fronted the party’s election pledge to make biological sex a protected characteristic in the Equality Act. Currently, gender reassignment is a protected characteristic.

Now, after Badenoch was announced as the new Tory leader, Rowling, sarcastically stirring the pot, wrote on X/Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time.”

Back in June, Tennant said of Badenoch’s views: “If I’m honest, I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention – because it’s common sense, isn’t it?

“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on. However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.

At the time, Badenoch said: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.

“A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly for my existence to end.”

After Rowling’s swipe at the Doctor Who star, his fans jumped to the actor’s defence, with one writing: “I assure you picking a fight with David Tennant, a national treasure no less, is not a good look.”

JK Rowling takes ‘uncalled for’ swipe at David Tennant ( X/Twitter )

”Reminder that David Tennant is one of the many people who helped make your story be as famous as it is,” another added.

One person said Rowling’s comment was “uncalled for”, with an additional person stating: “Picking a fight with David Tennant is a CRAZY move.”

While launching her campaign to become the new leader of the Conservative Party, Badenoch declared she was “not afraid of Doctor Who”.

The politician railed against the “cultural establishment trying to keep Conservatives down” and promised to “take the fight to Doctor Who or whoever and not let them try to keep us down”.