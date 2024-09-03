Support truly

Doctor Who fans have defended David Tennant after Kemi Badenoch hit out at the actor in a new campaign video.

On Monday (2 September), Badenoch launched her campaign to become the new leader of the Conservative Party in a video, in which she said she is “not afraid of Doctor Who”.

Badenoch railed against the “cultural establishment trying to keep Conservatives down” and promised to “take the fight to Doctor Who or whoever and not let them try to keep us down”.

The politician was directly referencing a war-of-words she had with Tennant in June. The actor said that he wished the women and equalities minister would “shut up” while accepting the Celebrity Ally award at the British LGBT Awards.

During his speech, Tennant combated Badenoch’s views on LGBTQ+ rights. The former women and equalities minister previously fronted the Tory election pledge to make biological sex a protected characteristic in the Equality Act. Currently, gender reassignment is a protected characteristic.

Tennant stated: “If I’m honest, I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention – because it’s common sense, isn’t it?

“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on. However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.

At the time, Badenoch said:“I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.

“A rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology he can’t see the optics of attacking the only black woman in government by calling publicly for my existence to end.”

Now, Badnoch’s decision to call out Tennant has been picked apart by fans of both Tennant and Doctor Who, who have mocked the politician for taking on a national treasure who was the face of one of the UK’s most-loved shows.

One fan wrote: “So after a historic election wipeout, Kemi Badenoch’s pitch is to lie that national treasure David Tennant is ‘trying to keep Conservatives down’ while sharing a clip where he’s clearly not. He’s asking her to shut up.”

An additional fan chimed in on X/Twitter: “I can’t believe Kemi Badenoch is running to be leader of the Tories on the platform of ‘David Tennant told me he wished I’d shut up once’.”

One person referenced an episode of Doctor Who that sees Tennant cause the downfall of a political leader, writing; “So Kemi has gone for David Tennant. Mate, bad move, we all know what happens when the Dr whispers six words to bring down a PM, & you’re not even there yet.”