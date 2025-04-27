Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of The Assembly have heaped praise upon Danny Dyer following the premiere of ITV’s The Assembly on Saturday (26 April).

The Marching Powder star was quizzed on the ITV series by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled people interviewing celebrities – with no topic off limits.

After the show's successful pilot episode, which featured Martin Sheen on the BBC in 2024, it has now been picked up by ITV for a new four-episode season, which will also feature David Tennant, Gary Lineker, and Jade Thirwell.

In the first episode, Dyer, 47, openly discussed his previously difficult financial situation, his opinions on David Cameron (”he was our leader and he f***ed off and left us”) and even led a meditation session with the rest of the group.

The EastEnders actor was also visibly moved when the group performed a rendition of the Primal Scream hit “Movin’ On Up”.

At the end of the episode Dyer, while fighting back tears, said: “It's been an honour if I'm honest. This has been very emotional, great learning about you lot, learned a bit about myself.

"I'm a bit emotional but that was f***ing amazing that tune. I will say, you better prepare yourself for a bit of fame because I think this show is going to be massive. You lot use your fame responsibly because I never. Thank you for having me.”

open image in gallery Danny Dyer on ‘The Assembly’ ( ITV )

Fans watching at home were also full of praise for the episode and Dyer himself.

“I didn’t think I could love Danny Dyer more but after watching him on The Assembly – that man had me crying so hard!! This show needs to be longer than 30 minutes,” said one person.

A second viewer remarked: “Danny Dyer leading the group meditation. BAFTA moment. This show is so brilliant.”

“Wow, Danny Dyer on The Assembly is giving me goosebumps. So engaging, open and raw with the audience and those asking the questions. Really moving,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, David Brown of the Radio Times called the episode “one of the TV moments of the year” and that it was “remarkable television”.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer during an emotional interview on 'The Assembly' ( ITV )

Episode two of the show airs on Sunday (27 April) with Doctor Who star David Tennant talking to the group.

During his appearance, Tennant was asked about his ongoing disagreement with Harry Potter author JK Rowling over his continued support for the LGBT+ community.

The Scottish actor wished Rowling “no ill will, but I hope that we can all as a society, just let people be.”