Danny Dyer sparks confusion after failing to turn up for start of Channel 4 show

Sunday Brunch viewers were left baffled after Danny Dyer failed to turn up for the start of the show.

The Channel 4 programme, presented by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, starts at 10am on Sundays, and lasts around three hours including adverts.

The cooking show usually features a panel of celebrity guests, which on the latest episode on 25 May included Christian Cooke, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Georgia Tennant, Alex Horne, Louise Redknapp and Patrick Grant.

But Dyer was nowhere to be seen, prompting confusion and speculation from fans.

“Is Danny Dyer stuck in the toilet or something?” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

“What are they waiting for someone to fit in the bleep machine before letting Danny Dyer on?” joked another, as the star is known for his unfiltered commentary.

Rimmer then explained to viewers: “Now Danny Dyer is joining us today, but he's busy right in the middle of filming Rivals.”

Dyer plays self-made electronic salesperson and businessman Freddie Jones in the adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel, Rivals.

open image in gallery Christian Cooke, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Georgia Tennant, Alex Horne, Louise Redknapp and Patrick Grant were left waiting ( Channel 4 )

“He is on his way though and he's offered to stop in at the services to get pick up some bits and bobs. Anyone want anything?” joked Lovejoy.

The actor turned up an hour into the programme, with fans calling his appearance “f**king hilarious”.

“Danny Dyer is so funny!” added another.

open image in gallery Dyer recently won a Bafta for his performance as Lee in ‘Mr Bigstuff’ ( Getty Images for P&O Cruises )

The 47-year-old won the award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy at the Bafta TV Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall on 11 May, for his role as Lee in Mr Bigstuff.

His character is a prescription medication dealer who turns up at the house of his estranged brother, Glen (Ryan Sampson), looking for his friend and holding their father’s ashes.

When Dyer went to collect his award, he struggled to hide his surprise, saying: “What a touch! Comedy performance. I thought my acting was so bad it was funny.” His expletive-ridden speech was edited from the final cut of the ceremony, which then aired on BBC One.