Bafta TV Awards: The full list of victorious stars and shows
Lennie James, Marisa Abela, Ruth Jones and Danny Dyer won the top prizes of the night
The winners of the 2025 Bafta TV Awards have been announced in a star-studded ceremony in London.
Stars of the small screen – including host Alan Cumming– gathered at the South Bank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall to discover this year’s victors, with an edited version of the event being broadcast on BBC One.
Among the most nominated shows of the night was Baby Reindeer, created by and starring Richard Gadd, which dominated the list with eight nominations. It was closely followed by Rivals (starring David Tennant and adapted from a Jilly Cooper novel by the same name), Apple TV’s Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldman) and Mr Bates vs the Post Office, with six nominations each.
But who came out victorious? Find the full list of winners below.
Leading Actor
David Tennant – Rivals
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Lennie James – Mr Loverman - WINNER
Martin Freeman – The Responder
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Toby Jones – Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Leading Actress
Anna Maxwell Martin – Until I Kill You
Billie Piper – Scoop
Lola Petticrew – Say Nothing
Marisa Abela – Industry - WINNER
Monica Dolan – Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Sharon D Clarke – Mr Loverman
Limited Drama
Baby Reindeer
Lost Boys and Fairies
Mr Bates vs The Post Office – WINNER
One Day
Drama Series
Blue Lights - WINNER
Sherwood
Supacell
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Female Performance in a Comedy
Anjana Vasan –We Are Lady Parts
Kate O’Flynn – Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope – The Franchise
Nicola Coughlan – Big Mood
Ruth Jones – Gavin & Stacey: The Finale – WINNER
Sophie Willan – Alma’s Not Normal
Male Performance in a Comedy
Bilal Hasna – Extraordinary
Danny Dyer – Mr Bigstuff – WINNER
Dylan Thomas-Smith – G’Wed
Nabhaan Rizwan – Kaos
Oliver Savell – Changing Ends
Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal – WINNER
Brassic
G’wed
Ludwig
Supporting Actor
Ariyon Bakare – Mr Loverman - WINNER
Christopher Chung - Slow Horses
Damian Lewis – Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
McKinley Belcher III – Eric
Sonny Walker – The Gathering
Supporting Actress
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer - WINNER
Katherine Parkinson – Rivals
Maxine Peake – Say Nothing
Monica Dolan – Sherwood
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Sue Johnston – Truelove
Children’s: Non-Scripted
Boosnoo!
FYI Investigates: Disability and Me – WINNER
Operation Ouch!
Reu & Harper’s Wonder World
Children’s: Scripted
CBeebies’ As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe – WINNER
Horrible Histories
Ready Eddie Go!
Tweedy & Fluff
Current Affairs
Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville
Maternity: Broken Trust
Ukraine’s War: The Other Side
Daytime
Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure – WINNER
Loose Women
Morning Live
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Entertainment
The 1% Club
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Taskmaster
Would I Lie to You? – WINNER
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors
Graham Norton – The Graham Norton Show
Joe Lycett – Late Night Lycett - WINNER
Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett – Rob & Romesh Vs
Stacey Solomon – Sort Your Life Out
Factual Entertainment
In Vogue: The 90s
Race Across the World
Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour – WINNER
Sort Your Life Out
Factual Series
American Nightmare
Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour
The Push: Murder on the Cliff
To Catch a Copper – WINNER
International
After the Party
Colin From Accounts
Say Nothing
Shōgun – WINNER
True Detective: Night Country
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack
Live Event Coverage
D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
Glastonbury 2024 – WINNER
Last Night of the Proms
News Coverage
BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special – WINNER
Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya – The Fall of Assad
Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign
Reality
Dragons’ Den
The Jury: Murder Trial – WINNER
Love Is Blind UK
The Traitors
Short Form
Brown Brit
Peaked
Quiet Life – WINNER
Spud
Single Documentary
Hell Jumper
Tell Them You Love Me
Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods – WINNER
Undercover: Exposing the Far Right
Soap
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders – WINNER
Specialist Factual
Atomic People – WINNER
Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
Children of the Cult
Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain
Sports Coverage
Euro 2024 Production Team
Paris 2024 Olympics Production Team – WINNER
Wimbledon 2024 Production Team
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)
Bridgerton – the carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope
Gavin & Stacey: The Finale –Smithy’s wedding: Mick stands up
Mr Bates vs the Post Office – Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline
Rivals – Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis
Strictly Come Dancing – Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – WINNER
The Traitors – “Paul isn’t my son… but Ross is!”
CRAFT AWARDS
Writer: Comedy
Brett Goldstein – Shrinking
Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts
Phil Dunning – Smoggie Queens
Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton – Inside No 9 – WINNER
Writer: Drama
Gwyneth Hughes – Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Mickey Down, Konrad Kay – Industry
Nicole Taylor – One Day
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Children’s Craft Team
Hey Duggee
Horrible Histories
BooSnoo!
The Velveteen Rabbit - WINNER
Costume Design
Annie Symons and Jason Airey – Mary & George
Ian Fulcher – Black Doves
Jan Kocman – The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Suzanne Cave – Eric – WINNER
Director: Factual
Charlie Hamilton James – Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story – WINNER
Colette Camden – Lucan
Natasha Cox – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville
Tom Green and Tommy Forbes – Me and the Voice in My Head
Director: Fiction sponsored by 3 Mills Studios
Molly Manners – One Day
Nida Manzoor – We Are Lady Parts
Peter Kosminsky – Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Weronika Tofilska – Baby Reindeer – WINNER
Director: Multi-Camera
Chris Cook – BBC General Election 2024
Directing Team – D-Day 80: Tribute to the Fallen
Janet Fraser Crook – Glastonbury 2024 – WINNER
Nikki Parsons – Strictly Come Dancing
Editing: Factual
Kate Spankie – Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
Otto Burnham – Apollo 13: Survival
Sarah Keeling – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville – WINNER
Sean Mackenzie and Chris Nicholls – Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle for Britain
Editing: Fiction
Luke Dunkley – The Day of the Jackal
Mike Jones – Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Peter Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein – Baby Reindeer
Robert Frost – Slow Horses episode one – WINNER
Emerging Talent: Factual
Anna Johnston (director) – Parole
Jaber Badwan (director of photography) – Kill Zone: Inside Gaza – WINNER
Lucy Wells (shooting director) – 24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder on Prescription
Emerging Talent: Fiction sponsored by Sara Putt Associates
Kyla Harris and Lee Getty (writers) – We Might Regret This
Lucia Keskin (writer) – Things You Should Have Done – WINNER
Mitch Kalisa (director) – Letting Go: On the Edge
Phil Dunning (writer) – Smoggie Queens
Entertainment Craft Team sponsored by Hotcam
Taskmaster – WINNER
The Traitors
Strictly Come Dancing
Miracles
Make Up & Hair Design
Erika Ökvist – Bridgerton
Jill Sweeney, Abi Brotherton, Natalie Allan, Tiffany Pierre, Franziska Roesslhuber, Martine Watkins – Rivals – WINNER
Nic Collins – Joan
Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon, Debbi Salmon – Mary & George
Original Music: Factual
Jessica Jones – American Nightmare
Nitin Sawhney – Tiger
Noor Khaleghi – Rage Against the Regime: Iran – WINNER
Tandis Jenhudson – Israel & Gaza: Into the Abyss: Exposure
Original Music: Fiction
Carly Paradis – Until I Kill You
Daniel Pemberton and Toy Drum – Slow Horses
Natalie Holt and Jack Halama – Rivals
Tim Phillips and PJ Harvey – Bad Sisters – WINNER
Photography: Factual
Camera Team – Life and Death in Gaza: Storyville
Charlie Hamilton James, Johnny Rolt Bertie Gregory – Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
Marcel Mettelsiefen, State of Rage – WINNER
Miles Blayden-Ryall, Vianet Djenguet, Sam Dawe – Silverback
Photography and Lighting: Fiction
Benedict Spence – Eric
Christopher Ross – Shōgun – WINNER
Nick Morris, Sweetpea
Stephen Murphy, Say Nothing episode eight
Production Design sponsored by BENlabs
Ashleigh Jeffers – Breathtaking
Chris Seagers – Masters of the Air
Dominic Hyman – Rivals – WINNER
Richard Bullock – The Day of the Jackal
Scripted Casting
Isabella Odoffin – Supacell – WINNER
Jill Trevellick – Mr Bates vs the Post Office
Lauren Evans – Lost Boys and Fairies
Kelly Valentine Hendry – Rivals
Sound: Factual
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough – WINNER
Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra
Apollo 13: Survival
Earthsounds
Sound: Fiction
House of the Dragon
Slow Horses – WINNER
True Detective: Night Country
Baby Reindeer
Special, Visual and Graphic Effects
House of the Dragon
Silo
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – WINNER
Masters of the Air
Titles and Graphic Identity
Paris 2024 Olympics
A Gentleman in Moscow
Ludwig
Sweetpea – WINNER
