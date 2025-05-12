Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bafta winner Danny Dyer had his acceptance speech edited after he broke the rules against swearing onstage.

It comes at an awkward time for the actor, who also delivered an expletive-laden takedown of his former co-stars and employer at BBC’s EastEnders the night before.

The 47-year-old won the award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy at the Bafta TV Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (11 May), for his role as Lee in Mr Bigstuff.

His character is a prescription medication dealer who turns up at the house of his estranged brother, Glen (Ryan Sampson), looking for his friend and holding their father’s ashes.

When Dyer went to collect his award, he struggled to hide his surprise, saying: “What a touch! Comedy performance. I thought my acting was so bad it was funny.”

open image in gallery Dyer won the award for ‘Best Male Performance in a Comedy’ ( Getty Images )

He became visibly emotional as he added: “I want to thank Sky for giving our show a shot. F***ing hell, I’m choked up.”

Dyer made a friendly dig at Mr Bigstuff writer and co-star Sampson as he said: “But I got to dedicate this to Ryan Sampson. One of the greatest things to come out of Rotherham. Which is not saying much.

“But one of the best actors this country’s ever produced, I’m telling you. Never done the same thing twice. Which is not something I can say.”

open image in gallery Actor swore a few times during his acceptance speech ( BBC )

He continued, before letting more swears slip: “He wrote this part for me, so you know... I’m getting choked up again, f**k me.” He went on to thank Sampson again before finishing with a special mention to his daughters Dani, 28, and Sunnie, 18, as he swore a final time.

“Girls, Sunnie and Dani. I've done it girls, I've f***ing done it!”

The expletives were edited out of the show before it aired on BBC One after a delay.

The ceremony was presented by actor Alan Cumming, who made his hosting debut, with Northern Ireland-set police drama Blue Lights also winning big on the night.

Another surprise winner was Industry star Marisa Abela, whose intense turn as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, an ambitious graduate desperate to secure a permanent job at an investment bank, earned her the Leading Actress award.