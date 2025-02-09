Dancing on Ice star pulls out of tonight’s episode after painful injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dancing on Ice has been hit with another blow after another star was forced to quit the series due to an injury.

The ITV skating competition, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, is set to continue on Sunday (9 February), but it’ll be without Olympic gold medallist Ed Radford.

Radford is the professional who is partnered with Charlie Brooks, who is best known for playing Janine in EastEnders.

Brooks will instead be partnered with Brendyn Hatfield, but they have only had minimal time to train.

The actor shared the news, stating: “Eric had an injury in his back and then his quad wasn’t firing properly so he’s having to have an MRI and has been told he has to have this week off the ice, which is so gutting.

“It’s such a shame – he’s my number one and I will be lost without him.”

She said she was trying to be optimistic “and think that it will be exciting to be able to skate with someone else”, adding that “it will be nice to get to know” Hatfield “ a little bit”.

But Brooks said she will be “skating for Eric this weekend, 100 per cent” and wants “to do him proud”

“I just hope that this won’t mean me and Eric never dance again,” the actor added. “It feels so dramatic, but I have just loved every moment with him. I wouldn’t want it to end like this for us.”

‘Dancing on Ice’s Charlie Brooks and Ed Radford ( ITV )

Radford’s withdrawal over an injury arrives after Vanessa Bauer was forced to quit this year’s show outright hours before last week’s live show.

Bauer revealed hours before the live show on 2 February that she was no longer able to perform with Love Island star Chris Taylor after sustaining a serious injury.

The skater, who made her debut on the show in 2018, tore a ligament and suffered some sprains backstage before performing live last Sunday.

The 2025 edition of Dancing on Ice has been plagued with injuries. Last month, comedian Josh Jones was forced to pull out of the competition after injuring his ankle, while paralympian Dame Sarah Storey had to quit weeks before the launch episode after fracturing her ankle.

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV.