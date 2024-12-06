Dancing on Ice celebrity contestant quits weeks before show’s launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A celebrity Dancing on Ice contestant has been forced to quit the show after having her training cut short by a serious injury.

Season 17 of ITV’s ice skating competition will return to screens in 2025, with an exact date yet to be confirmed. It is understood that Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will host the forthcoming series together for a second time after Phillip Schofield quit last year, admitting to an “unwise but not illegal affair” with a younger male colleague.

ITV announced the cast for the new season in September with confirmed contestants already including reality TV stars and broadcasters. Among them are former Traitors contestant Mollie Pearce, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston, and ex-Eastenders star Charlie Brooks.

However, Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has been forced to pull out of the competition as contestant training is underway.

“Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing on Ice training interrupted in this way,” she wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday (6 December). “Just as my first routine with @slongchambon was really coming together!”

She explained, “An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle.”

The 47-year-old thanked her dance partner Sylvain Longchambon, coach Stephen Pickavance, and head of medical Sharon Morrison for assisting her.

“I’m already fixed and home with rehab underway!” she said.

open image in gallery Storey said she is recovering from her injury but will be unable to take part in the show ( Instagram/SarahStorey )

“Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025.”

She continued, “In the meantime I’ll be fully focused on all the strength and mobility work I need to do to get back to full power and of course back to my bike ahead of next season!

open image in gallery She thanked her partner Sylvain Longchambon ( Instagram/SarahStorey )

“My career has seen so many ups and downs with injury and illness, plus returning after two babies, which means I’m well equipped for another comeback.”

She concluded, “Thankfully the surgeon said I have strong bones so otherwise it could have been a lot worse.”