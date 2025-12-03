Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country Ever After star Criscilla Anderson has died at 45.

Criscilla died of colon cancer — a diagnosis she had been publicly open about since 2018 — her photographer announced Tuesday in an emotional Instagram post sharing the hip-hop dancer’s final statement.

“If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love,” Criscilla said in a statement posted to her social media accounts. “Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home.”

She is survived by the three children she shared with her ex-husband, country star Coffey Anderson, and her former stepdaughter. The former couple was married in 2009 and Coffey filed for divorce in 2022.

“My babies… I am watching over you. When a moment feels warm, familiar, or too beautiful to be coincidence — that’s me. I’m still mothering you. I’m still yours,” Criscilla wrote in her goodbye message, adding: “Be gentle with each other. Hold my children close. And remember: heaven isn’t as far away as it feels.”

Coffey Anderson and Criscilla Anderson shared three kids together ( AFP via Getty Images )

The blended family, including Coffey’s daughter from a previous marriage, was highlighted on 2020 Netflix show Country Ever After. The show showed Criscilla undergoing treatment for stage three colon cancer while raising her children and still working as a dancer.

Criscilla danced for years with performers like Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and Britney Spears. She previously worked as a choreographer for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and also appeared in the Netflix docuseries about the team.

Coffey paid tribute to his ex-wife in a social media post, saying she “defined strength and fighter like no other person on the planet.”

“Heaven gained a star today,” the singer wrote. “We miss you already. Our hearts are shattered. Our minds are jumbled. Our lives will never be the same. The house is quieter because you’re missing. The babies are resilient and strong as ever. We did good with them. So, dance your heart out on the beach in heaven.”

Tributes to Criscilla poured out on social media with actor Viola Davis writing, “Beautiful, fitting tribute. My heart and prayers are with you.”

American Idol alum Danny Gokey added, “This is devastating.” Another reality star, Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson said, “I’m so sorry! Heart is broken for your family. Lifting you up in prayers. God be near.” Reality star Todd Chrisley commented, “Heartbroken is an understatement, rest well my beautiful friend, you will be loved and thought of always.”