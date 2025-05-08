Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Criminal Minds is indeed bringing back one of its fan-favorite cast members, series star Paget Brewster has confirmed.

The new season of the crime drama reboot, Criminal Minds: Evolution, will welcome the brief return of Matthew Gray Gubler, who endeared himself to viewers as the prodigious Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid throughout the entirety of the show’s original 15-season run.

“He’s back for a guest spot,” Paget, who plays FBI profiler Emily Prentiss, told The Independent in a new interview.

“It’s not a promise of a continuation, although we continue to try to lure him,” she clarified, cryptically adding that “we think that fans are going to be very happy about seeing him and how they’re seeing him.”

Gubler initially decided to sit out of the Paramount+ reboot to fan dismay.

“Matthew wanted to pursue a bunch of other things,” Brewster explained, “and so he said, ‘Listen, I just don’t think it’s for me, and I want to go and do other things.’

open image in gallery Matthew Gray Gubler (right) will make a brief return as Spencer Reid in ‘Criminal Minds’ season 18 ( NBC )

“So while it’s our loss, it was great to see him,” she said, “and it was like falling right back into, you know, your high school soccer team. It’s like, ‘Oh, here we are.’”

Listing off some of Gubler’s recent accomplishments, including the release of his 2019 best-selling children’s book, Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself, and CBS picking up his Einstein procedural, Brewster said: “We’re happy that he’s doing stuff he wants to do.”

open image in gallery Paget Brewster as Agent Emily Prentiss in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ ( Paramount+ )

Criminal Minds: Evolution debuted in 2022, three years after the cancellation of Criminal Minds in 2019. The reboot, which instantly became a hit with fans, welcomed back a majority of its original cast, including Brewster, Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), and Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez).

It takes a slightly different approach from its predecessor, which focused on standalone “crime of the week” instalments. Instead, it incorporates more overarching storylines, following the team as they investigate a singular serial killer, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), who establishes a network of serial killers during the COVID lockdown while continuing to solve weekly cases.

Recalling the moment CBS announced it was pulling the plug on the original series, Brewster remembered everyone was “devastated.”

“I remember being at the [final] table read, and they had us go around and introduce ourselves and say a few words about the show,” she continued. “And I said, ‘I’m Paget Brewster. I play Prentiss, and I still think we’re coming back.’ And I genuinely thought that.”

It was a couple of years later, mid-pandemic, that Brewster said showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer approached the cast about getting everyone back together for the revival.

“We said, ‘Yeah.’ And then it took a long time to negotiate and to get everybody on board,” Brewster said, “but there was no hesitation.”

New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution air on Thursdays on Paramount+ until the season finale on July 10.