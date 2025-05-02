Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Longtime Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster has addressed the lack of streaming residuals that actors are paid, calling it “unfortunate.”

Brewster, 56, who returns as FBI profiler Emily Prentiss in the new season of Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution, spoke to The Independent about the difficult change in the residual model.

Residuals are long-term payments to those who worked on films and TV shows, negotiated by unions, for reruns and other airings after the initial release. The basic pay structure was initially developed in 1960 following that year’s monumental joint writers’ and actors’ strike. It has since remained a point of contention among actors and unions.

“There’s no residuals in streaming,” Brewster clarified. “That’s not the model. They pay us for the episode, and we’re happy to be doing the show. It’s not the network or studios’ fault.”

Criminal Minds was originally a network television show that aired on CBS from 2005 to 2020. Following its cancellation after 15 seasons, Paramount+ revived the series as Criminal Minds: Evolution in 2022.

“Unfortunately, our union, a long time ago, didn’t fight for that. So, unfortunately, anything on Netflix — the actors are not receiving residuals. There’s no foreign residuals anymore. So it was a nice life for a while, but it’s over. So that’s unfortunate,” Brewster said.

Paget Brewster (left) and Ellen Pompeo are both veteran stars of TV dramas ( Getty )

“It’s unfortunate for a lot of people, a lot of people who needed that money to support themselves, working gig to gig. I mean, I’ve always been frugal, and every week I thought my career was over, so I’ve saved money. But it’s tough,” she acknowledged.

“The model has changed, and that may mean that people produce their own things. That may mean that the way filmmaking and television shows will work, people will agree to take a pay cut for a long-term investment. I don’t know. But the business has changed, and I’m curious to see where it goes.”

Brewster’s comments come in response to Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who recently hit out at the “really s***ty” streaming residual model.

“People don’t stream the last 10 years more than they stream the first 10 years,” Pompeo told Variety of the long-running medical drama. “Most people stream the first 10 years the most, and there’s no residual structures for any of those writers, actors, directors. That, to me, is really s***ty and really unfair. So, me being on the show a little bit and still getting to at least make money from them profiting off of us is more digestible for me. That’s why I stay on, to be honest.”

Both Pompeo and Brewster have starred on their respective shows, Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds, for decades.

Brewster first joined the hit crime procedural in its second season in 2006 as a replacement for Lola Glaudini’s Elle Greenway. After several years, she briefly departed the show in its sixth season due to “budget cuts.” She made a brief return in season seven before leaving yet again and finally coming back for good in season nine. She’s remained on the series ever since.

The new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on May 7 on Paramount+, with episodes released weekly until the season finale on July 10.