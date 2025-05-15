Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster reacts to shocking death of longtime character

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

*Warning — Major spoilers for ‘Criminal Minds’ season 18 episode two to follow*

Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster has reacted to the bombshell death of longtime character, Detective Will LaMontagne (played by Josh Stewart).

In the final moments of the newest episode of the Paramount+ reboot, titled “The Zookeeper,” Special Agent Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (A.J. Cook) arrives home to find LaMontagne, whom she married in season seven of the original series, suffering from a migraine.

After he collapses in their kitchen, JJ calls 911, and he’s rushed to the hospital, where he suffers a spontaneous rupture of an inferior thyroid artery (ITA) aneurysm and dies.

Speaking to The Independent in a recent interview about LaMontagne’s tragic conclusion, Brewster, 56, who stars as Special Agent Emily Prentiss, said the “shock of Will’s death was so profoundly sad.”

“[It] was a really difficult episode to shoot,” she recalled, “because we were saying goodbye to Will, and we were saying goodbye to Josh Stewart, who’s played Will for what, maybe 17 years?”

open image in gallery Josh Stewart first appeared as Det. Will LaMontagne in 'Criminal Minds' in 2007 ( Michael Yarish / Paramount+ )

Stewart, 48, was first introduced as LaMontagne in the second season of the crime drama in 2007. He’s since made several recurring appearances across the show’s entire run, including the ongoing reboot. Last January, however, Stewart confirmed that he would be departing the show to fan dismay.

“It’s always shocking,” Brewster added of Stewart’s exit, “but it’s always exciting too, even if it’s bad news. We know, as actors, that we and our crew and our writers can come together and make it happen, even if it’s difficult. So, we’re just very lucky that our writers are working so hard.”

Brewster additionally addressed the episode’s other major reveal — savage serial killer Elias Voit’s supposed amnesia.

open image in gallery (L-R) Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Zach Gilford as Elias Voit and Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ ( Michael Yarish/Paramount+ )

At the beginning of the installment, the Behavior Analysis Unit receives word that a hospitalized Voit (Zach Gilford), who was stabbed in prison in the season 17 finale, has finally woken up from his coma with signs of amnesia.

When the team arrives at the hospital, they’re skeptical of the doctor’s assessment of Voit, accusing him of faking his condition.

But as the episode continues, it appears his condition is legitimate and that he has lost all memory of who he is and all of the gruesome murders he’s committed.

“I thought it was brilliant,” Brewster said of the plot twist.

Praising Gilford, she said: “We love Zach, so how do you let Zach go? The guy’s so good, and Voit is such a compelling character.

“What they did with the Voit character is genius,” Brewster said, “and that’s one of the best things about the whole job, is getting the script and going, ‘What?!’ and, ‘Is it true? Is it a lie?’”

In an interview with US Weekly, Gilford explained showrunner Erica Messer’s intentions with Voit’s storyline.

“She was like, ‘We really want to mess with the viewers’ heads and make them feel bad for you,’” he said.

Criminal Minds: Evolution debuted in 2022, three years after the cancellation of Criminal Minds in 2019. The reboot, which became an instant hit with fans, welcomed back a majority of its original cast, including Brewster, Cook, Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), and Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez).

It takes a slightly different approach from its predecessor, which focused on standalone “crime of the week” instalments. Instead, it incorporates more overarching storylines, following the team as they investigate a singular serial killer, Voit, who established a network of serial killers during the COVID lockdown while also continuing to solve weekly cases.

New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution air Thursdays on Paramount+, with episodes released weekly until the season finale on July 10.