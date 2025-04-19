Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has revealed that he is still friends with Giovanni Pernice after the professional dancer was axed from the show.

Pernice, 34, was dropped from the BBC dance competition last year after his former celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington claimed that she had faced a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” during her time on the show in 2023.

After a nine month investigation, the BBC announced that they had “upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made”. Complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, but claims of physical aggression were not.

The BBC issued an apology to Abbington, while Pernice, who had denied any wrongdoing, said he was “glad” and “relieved that the allegations that I was threatening and abusive were found not to be true”.

Revel Horwood, who has been a judge on the BBC show since it started in 2004, spoke about his friendship with his former colleague in an interview with The i, and suggested that the show’s pro dancers “are not psychologists”.

open image in gallery Revel Horwood said that the show’s professional dancers ‘are not psychologists’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“I am still friends with Giovanni,” he told the paper. “One complaint against him was that he trod on a toe. Well, I’m sorry but that is going to happen. In dance training I’ve dropped girls and broken their ribs accidentally. I’ve broken fingers doing lifts.”

The choreographer said that he was “all up for people making complaints if the situation is abusive”, but suggested that celebrity contestants on the show need to acknowledge that they “are being challenged to do something they have not been trained to do”.

“Every contestant has to be taught in a different way depending on the mental state they’re in at the time,” he added. “The professional dancers are not psychologists. They can’t always work out what is going on.”

open image in gallery Revel Horwood has been a 'Strictly' judge since the show started in 2004 ( Getty Images )

“Everybody is different, but sometimes it takes an argument for somebody to do it right. Then you say: ‘Now we’ve got fire! Now we’ve got passion! Hold that tension in your muscles! Now we can tango, darling!”

After receiving an apology from the BBC last year, Sherlock star Abbington described the result as “a vindication of my complaint” and said that she had “never regretted coming forward” despite receiving death threats.

The Strictly scandal also saw fellow dancer Graziano di Prima leave the show, having admitted to kicking celebrity dance partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

During the 2024 season of the show, celebrity contestants and their dance partners were accompanied by chaperones during rehearsals.