Coronation Street has lost yet another star amid a slew of departures from the ITV soap.

It was revealed on Saturday (2 August) that Harry Lowbridge, who plays the villain Logan Radcliffe, has officially left the series.

The actor’s exit comes less than a year after he first arrived on the cobbles. He temporarily left the soap earlier in 2025 and returned to screens last week when Carla (Alison King) visited him in prison. However, it appears the actor’s time on the soap is done.

Lowbridge himself shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Farewell Logan. It’s been a blast,” alongside a series of photos of himself featured on the show.

His co-stars waded into the replies, with Sydney Martin, who plays Betsy Swain, telling him he “smashed it” in the role.

Meanwhile, Liam McCheyne, who plays Dylan Wilson, posted a set of applause emojis in response.

Introduced in October 2024, Lowbridge’s character Logan was jailed for killing his brother Mason Radcliffe as part of a storyline raising awareness of knife crime in the UK.

The plot, which was aired earlier this year, was developed with the Ben Kinsella Trust, a knife crime prevention charity.

open image in gallery Harry Lowbridge has filmed his final scenes as Logan Radcliffe in ‘Coronation Street’ ( ITV )

Coronation Street, which launched in 1960, has been hit with a number of cast departures since Gail Platt actor Helen Worth left the soap in December 2024.

Lowbridge’s revelation arrives days after the news that Sally Ann Matthews, known for playing the fiery Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor, will leave the soap after decades on screen.

The 54-year-old said in a post shared on Friday (1 August) that it was “time” to play different roles – ones that she “always hoped I would when I’d grown up”.

Matthews made her debut on the soap in 1986 as Alan Bradley’s tearaway daughter, before leaving in 1991. She made a shock return in 2016, which was only meant to last for a matter of months, but ended up staying as a central character in the show for another decade.

Other central character departures include Charlotte Jordan, who played Matthews’ onscreen stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley, Shelley King, who played Yasmeen Metcalfe and Colson Smith, who played Craig Tinker.

Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) is also set to leave the soap later this year.

open image in gallery Harry Lowbridge shared a behind-the-scenes snap with David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd ( Instagram )

Meanwhile, Debbie Webster actor Sue Devaney will leave the series in 2027. Her character has been diagnosed with early onset dementia and the storyline will eventually lead to her exit.

It was reported earlier this year that Corrie was undergoing a “cash crisis” behind the scenes. Andy Whyment, who plays the endearing Kirk Sutherland, hit back at these claims, writing on Instagram: “There is a story about Coronation Street in the press nearly every day at the moment.

“I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said.”

He continued: “Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street.”

On Monday (4 August), Suranne Jones, who played Karen McDonald from 2000 to 2004, suggested she could one day make a return to the soap, stating: “It might be fun.”