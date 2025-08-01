Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street legend Sally Ann Matthews, known for playing the fiery Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor, has announced she’s leaving the soap after decades on screen.

The 54-year-old said in a post shared on Friday (1 August) that it was “time” to play different roles – ones that she “always hoped I would when I’d grown up”.

Matthews made her debut on the soap in 1986 as Alan Bradley's tearaway daughter, before leaving in 1991. She made a shock return in 2016, which was only meant to last for a matter of months, but ended up staying as a central character in the show for another decade.

She said: “Was supposed to stay for five months but ended up doing an extra ten years because I loved it so much!”

“Thanks Trafford Wharf Rd for the memories and endless laughter x.”

Fans had been wondering whether Jenny might be saying goodbye to the cobbles after her on-screen stepdaughter, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan), ran away with her money earlier this year.

Matthews’ exit follows a string of central character departures, with Shelley King, who played Yasmeen Metcalfe, Charlotte Jordan and Colson Smith, who played Craig Tinker, having all left the soap in the past year.

In January, Gail Platt actor Helen Worth and Luca Toolan, whose character Mason Radcliffe was killed off, both left the soap. Sue Cleaver, who played the popular matriarch Eileen Grimshaw, also left the show in June.

Sally Ann Matthews pictured in 2015 ( Getty )

It’s also been announced that Sue Devaney, who plays Debbie Webster, will exit the series in 2027. Her character was diagnosed with early onset dementia, and the storyline will eventually lead to her exit.

TV stars have been sharing their well-wishes for Matthews online, with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies commenting: “You’ve been absolutely wonderful!”

One fan seemed confused about the cast shake-up, writing: “You’re leaving the cobbles? There’s going to be nobody left.”

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, writing: “I wish they would leave legacy characters alone, first Sue Devaney, now you... We are going to end up stuck with a load of newbies we care nothing about, for the sake of the budget.”

“Not watched Corrie in about 6 months due to all the changes made by the new producer… and now the fabulous @sallyannmatthews is bowing out as Jenny. I don’t think I’ll be back if this is how the show is going!” said another disappointed viewer.

Meanwhile, one fan told Matthews: “We love you! you’ve been sensational! An old school Corrie woman, flawed, honest, proud, unbreakable.”