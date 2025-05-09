Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson has said “something is seriously wrong” after being left unable to walk.

The actor played Jim McDonald for 11 years on the long-running ITV soap, which has been hit with a wave of cast departures this year.

Earlier this week, Lawson, 65, was sent to hospital in Macclesfield by a physiotherapist after receiving test results following several falls at home.

He announced the news on his social media page, telling his fans that he’d had an MRI scan, as well as other examinations.

In a new update, Lawson said that he was waiting to see an osteopath who would “hopefully” transfer him to the spinal unit in Salford Royal hospital.

The Northern Irish actor said that he had been waiting all day on Wednesday (7 May) – and was sent home and instructed to return the following day.

“Here I am again in special day care in Macclesfield hospital waiting to see an osteopath,” he said in a video shared on Thursday (8 May).

Lawson insisted he is “fine” and “comfortable”, but said he “simply can’t walk properly”.

The actor told his fans: “I’m in great pain, and I can’t stand on my tiptoes now... but if I stand up, I just fall over so there’s something seriously wrong. So, I’ll keep you posted. Cheerio now.”

open image in gallery ‘Coronation Street’ Charlie Lawson is waiting for surgery after being sent to hospital ( X/@charlie_lawson1 )

In a reply to a fan wishing him well, the actor confirmed that he is “up in a ward now for a transfer to Salford Royal for surgery”, which will take place on Friday (9 May).

Corrie viewers have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery, after Lawson said on social media earlier this week: “It’s not going awfully well at the moment, dear folks.”

One fan wrote: “Hope they get you sorted quickly and get the help you need.”

Another replied: “If you’ve been falling over, you’re in the right place. They’ll have you up and about in no time. Be well soon.”

The actor first appeared in Coronation Street as Jim in 1989, remaining a full-time cast member until 2000.

He has returned for sporadic appearances over the past 25 years, including for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2010 after which he remained on the cobbles for a further four months, and returned three years later for another three months.

Lawson, whose character Jim was married to Liz (Beverley Callard), was next seen on the soap in September 2018.

open image in gallery Jim McDonald (Charlie Lawson) in ‘Coronation Street’ ( ITV )

Fans of the ITV soap have recently been left shocked by a series of departures, including Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley who is played by Charlotte Jordan.

Daisy had become a fan favourite since her debut in 2020, but Jordan asked to leave the soap in April 2024, which gave writers time to prepare a storyline for her exit.

Speaking about her decision to leave in January, Jordan said: “My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish. After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”