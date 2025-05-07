Coronation Street star says ‘it’s not going awfully well’ after hospital visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson has said “it’s not going awfully well” after being sent to hospital.

The actor played Jim McDonald for 11 years on the ITV soap, which has been hit with a wave of cast departures this year.

Lawson, 65, was undergoing tests after having several falls at home when a physiotherapist informed him he should go to the hospital.

The actor announced the news on his social media page, telling his fans: “Hi folks, went to physio this morning and she sent me straight to A&E, which I did.

“They examined me. I have an MRI scan and I’m sitting waiting for the results.”

He said that he has been “whisked back in for more examinations”, stating: “It’s not going awfully well at the moment, dear folks.”

Lawson assured his fans he would keep them updated, with the Northern Irish star adding: “They put a wristband on me and all sorts of craic.”

The actor first appeared in Coronation Street as Jim in 1989, remaining a full-time cast member until 2000.

He has returned for sporadic appearances in the past 25 years, including for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2010. He remained on the cobbles for a further four months and returned three years later for another three months.

Lawson, whose character Jim was married to Liz (Beverley Callard), next returned to the soap in September 2018.

Corrie fans wished him a speedy recovery on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery ‘Coronation Street’ star Charlie Lawson shares video from hospital ( X/@charlie_lawson1 )

One wrote: “Sounds like you’re in the right place! Hopefully they’ll sort you out quickly.” Another replied: “If you’ve been falling over, you’re in the right place. They’ll have you up and about in no time. Be well soon.”

Fans of the ITV soap were left stunned this week by the death of character Julie Carp. who has been played by Katy Cavanagh since 2008.

The scene reduced fans into “blubbering messes” – and arrived hot on the heels of the departure of Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) just one week before.

Daisy had become a fan favourite since her debut in 2020, but Jordan asked to leave the soap in April 2024, which gave writers time to prepare a storyline for her exit.

She said of her decision to leave: “My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish.

open image in gallery Charlotte Jordan, who played Daisy Midgeley, has left ‘Coronation Street’ ( ITV )

“After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”

The actor, who won a British Soap Award for the role in 2023, added: “It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much.”

She won the prize for Best Dramatic Performance after a storyline that saw her character become the victim of a wedding day acid attack.