Comic Relief confirms all-star lineup for 2026 campaign

A host of stars, including actor Jodie Whittaker, former Lioness Jill Scott, and comedian Miranda Hart, are set to participate in "simple acts of silliness" for the upcoming Comic Relief campaign.

The official launch of Red Nose Day took place on Tuesday, featuring Alison Hammond, Catherine Tate, Davina McCall, Dermot O’Leary, and Joe Lycett. The campaign, themed "taking yourself funny for money", aims to demonstrate how light-hearted actions can make a serious difference, according to organisers.

To kick off the fundraising efforts, England rugby star and Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler has teamed up with Scott and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World series two winner Tia Kofi for a new Comic Relief film. Available on YouTube, the short film sees the trio engaging in playful antics with panto horses, tiny bikes, costumes, and wigs.

Red Nose Day 2026 is scheduled for Friday March 20, culminating in an evening of comedy sketches and live performances broadcast on the BBC. Davina McCall will present the show, joined by comedians Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan, and Nick Mohammed, alongside Catherine Tate, who will reprise her beloved character Nan from The Catherine Tate Show. One of the evening’s sketches will feature Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in “The Bank Job", billed as the "heist to end all heists".

open image in gallery Davina McCall will present Comic Relief along with Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan, and Nick Mohammed on March 20 ( PA Wire )

Marler expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating: "I absolutely love the theme of this year’s Red Nose Day – I couldn’t agree more that we all just need to have a good laugh, and why not let it be at our own expense? Never did I think a drag queen could make me look so bloomin’ gorgeous. So come on, do something daft with me and help raise lots of lovely money."

Doctor Who actress Whittaker highlighted the broader impact of individual contributions: "I think we are in a very turbulent time, and I think that what is always so important to remember is that every single person can do something. It doesn’t matter the size, and it doesn’t matter how grand or how small, but if every single person on Red Nose Day does one little thing to contribute to their community, their society, donate a pound, donate £20 – that little goes such a long way."

Also unveiled on Tuesday is this year’s new Red Nose collection, which includes the first-ever Design-Yer Nose – a blank canvas allowing individuals to create their own unique design.

Samir Patel, Comic Relief chief executive, underscored the serious purpose behind the fun: "Red Nose Day has always been about bringing people together through the wonderful British sense of humour and showing that joy and laughter can inspire incredible moments of care and compassion. For millions of people, the foundations that should be guaranteed in life are no longer there. Increasingly more and more people in our local neighbourhoods and across the world are suffering hunger, homelessness and harm.

open image in gallery Red Nose Day 2025 raised £34,022,590 for Comic Relief (BBC Pictures/PA)

“We’ve reached a critical point in society, and it just can’t go on like this anymore. This Red Nose Day is the chance to come together, take yourself funny for money and turn a day of silliness and having a much-needed laugh into something that makes a world of difference. Funds raised this year will specifically help people get the basic essentials they need to survive – food to eat, a safe place to sleep, a life free from fear and harm."

For more information on how to get involved, visit comicrelief.com/rednoseday.