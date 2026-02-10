Claudia Winkleman lands new presenting role just months after leaving Strictly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Winkleman, the acclaimed presenter of The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, is set to join the presenting team for the 2026 edition of the Crufts dog show.

She will host Channel 4’s coverage of the prestigious event alongside Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds, and Radzi Chinyanganya when the four-day show commences on March 5.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Winkleman said: "I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be. I can’t wait to join this incredible team and I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats."

Clare Balding welcomed the new addition, stating: "I’m really looking forward to working with Claudia, who is a fantastic addition to the team. She really loves dogs and will bring an additional element of fun, as well as an intelligent curiosity and, of course, style."

open image in gallery The 54-year-old will host Channel 4's coverage of the event alongside Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyanganya ( Channel 4 )

Channel 4’s comprehensive Crufts coverage will also feature Jim Rosenthal and Frank Kane commentating on events from Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC), while resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow will offer viewers essential advice on dog care.

Pete Andrews, head of sport at Channel 4, highlighted the event’s significance: "Crufts holds a special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers. There is no other event like it, and it is such a thrill to be welcoming Claudia to our brilliant gang of presenters and adding to our celebration of all things dog."

Viewers can anticipate coverage of popular events including breed judging, agility, flyball, and heelwork to music, culminating in the highly anticipated Best in Show competition.

Crufts, recognised as the largest show of its kind globally and organised by The Royal Kennel Club, has been broadcast by Channel 4 since 2010. The event will be shown on Channel 4 and More4 from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8.

open image in gallery Clare Balding will co-host Crufts with Winkleman ( Getty )

Winkleman, along with Tess Daly, announced she was leaving Strictly Come Dancing in October after more than a decade on the show, describing their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.

It also comes just months after the BBC announced The Claudia Winkleman Show, which promises a “sofa full of stars” when it airs in spring 2026. The format will see the Bafta-winning broadcaster interview celebrity guests in front of a live studio audience.