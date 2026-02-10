Claudia Winkleman lands new presenting role just months after leaving Strictly
‘I can’t wait to join this incredible team and I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it,’ says Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman, the acclaimed presenter of The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, is set to join the presenting team for the 2026 edition of the Crufts dog show.
She will host Channel 4’s coverage of the prestigious event alongside Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds, and Radzi Chinyanganya when the four-day show commences on March 5.
Expressing her enthusiasm, Winkleman said: "I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be. I can’t wait to join this incredible team and I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats."
Clare Balding welcomed the new addition, stating: "I’m really looking forward to working with Claudia, who is a fantastic addition to the team. She really loves dogs and will bring an additional element of fun, as well as an intelligent curiosity and, of course, style."
Channel 4’s comprehensive Crufts coverage will also feature Jim Rosenthal and Frank Kane commentating on events from Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC), while resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow will offer viewers essential advice on dog care.
Pete Andrews, head of sport at Channel 4, highlighted the event’s significance: "Crufts holds a special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers. There is no other event like it, and it is such a thrill to be welcoming Claudia to our brilliant gang of presenters and adding to our celebration of all things dog."
Viewers can anticipate coverage of popular events including breed judging, agility, flyball, and heelwork to music, culminating in the highly anticipated Best in Show competition.
Crufts, recognised as the largest show of its kind globally and organised by The Royal Kennel Club, has been broadcast by Channel 4 since 2010. The event will be shown on Channel 4 and More4 from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8.
Winkleman, along with Tess Daly, announced she was leaving Strictly Come Dancing in October after more than a decade on the show, describing their time on the show as “an absolute dream”.
It also comes just months after the BBC announced The Claudia Winkleman Show, which promises a “sofa full of stars” when it airs in spring 2026. The format will see the Bafta-winning broadcaster interview celebrity guests in front of a live studio audience.
