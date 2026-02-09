Ex-Bake Off star ‘being eyed’ to replace Claudia Winkleman’s Strictly role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the speculation around who will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing rumbles on, a new TV favourite has entered the race.

The presenting duo shocked viewers in October when they announced, mid-series, that they would not be returning to the long-standing dance competition in 2026.

A plethora of celebrity names subsequently began swirling around, with a new report claiming that comedian Mel Giedroyc is a favourite among BBC bosses.

Insiders told The Sun that the former Great British Bake Off host is being considered as a replacement for Winkleman, who opens and closes the show and speaks to the couples from the “Clauditorium” after their performances.

A source told the publication: “Mel is seen as a great swap for Claudia as they’re both smart, funny, and have a reputation within the TV world for being easy to work with.

“They’re both highly professional, well-liked by the public, and boast just the right balance of confidence and self-deprecation.”

open image in gallery Giedroyc is reportedly being 'eyed up' by BBC bosses ( Getty Images for Bauer )

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Hailing from a comedy background, Giedroyc is best known for her work with comedy partner Sue Perkins. The pair presented Bake Off together, alongside other programmes. In recent years, Giedroyc, 57, has also branched out into more solo presenting work, such as Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker and Pictionary.

Like many of the names rumoured to be replacing Daly or Winkleman, Giedroyc has a Strictly connection too. She hosted the live tour in 2016, and competed in the 2021 Christmas special.

“I’ve always thought Strictly’s a weird one for a woman in her 50s,” she said at the time. “But now I’ve dipped my large, middle-aged toe into the glitter, and maybe I feel differently.”

Finding two new Strictly presenters will mark a major shake-up at the celebrity competition series, as both Daly and Winkleman have been involved with the franchise since its inaugural year in 2004.

open image in gallery Daly and Winkleman said goodbye to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ during the 2025 Christmas special ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Despite the BBC saying in 2025 that any announcements would be made in due course, speculation of who will replace the pair has been rife.

At the front of the pack is Zoe Ball, who competed on Strictly in its early years and hosted It Takes Two after Winkleman’s departure. The radio host stepped down from her BBC Radio 2 show towards the end of last year, and recently told The Sunday Times Style: “Obviously, there’s a part of me that would love to do it.”

Other names reportedly in the mix include Emma Willis, Alex Jones and Paddy McGuinness.

Following his successful stint on The Celebrity Traitors last year, Alan Carr was being heavily rumoured for the role. However, the comedian recently took himself out of the competition, saying that while he enjoyed Strictly, he “didn’t love it”.