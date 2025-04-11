Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Hogan, the partner of presenter Jeremy Clarkson, has shared a cheeky message to the Clarkson’s Farm star on his birthday.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour host is celebrating his 65th birthday on Friday (11 April), drawing tributes from his many friends and loved ones.

But Hogan, 51, took a different approach and decided to poke some fun at her partner in an unsentimental dedication on her social media.

“Congratulations for Finally achieving those Three Little Letters!” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

“After five and a half decades of service to King & country, and indeed across this fine globe, I’m so proud, & frankly astonished, you’ve earned Jeremy Clarkson OAP. Happy Birthday @jeremyclarkson1.”

The comments were flooded with people laughing at the message with one person writing: “Hilarious - I genuinely thought I was going to see MBE or OBE.”

Another added: “Absolutely diabolical caption from Lisa. Happy birthday Clarkson.”

Hogan and Clarkson have been together since 2017 ( Instagram/TheTallIrish )

Clarkson and Hogan, an Irish born actor and screenplay writer, have been together since 2017.

Hogan co-founded the Diddly Squat Farm shop and is expected to star in the fourth series of the hit Amazon Prime series, Clarkson’s Farm. The new season will be released in May.

She is also publishing her first book, Animals and Other Eeejits, which will also be released later this year. It will take readers through a year in the life of the “nation’s favourite farm”. It will give an insight into life on the popular farm, following the journey from lambing season to harvest.

It will also follow Hogan as she attempts to disrupt the mushroom market while navigating red tape and tractor mishaps.

“Barely a day goes by at Diddly Squat without a brilliant or bizarre adventure,” she said. “I’m so excited to share this book of revelations, tips and trip-ups. It tells the story of a year of crops, breeding, overalls and offspring on the farm, where bale twine is as valuable as a Wall Street commodity.

“It’s been a joy to write and I’m thrilled to be working with the good people at Penguin Random House to bring it into the world.”