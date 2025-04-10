Clarkson’s Farm star Lisa Hogan to publish her first book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clarkson’s Farm star Lisa Hogan will publish her first book, taking readers through a year in the life of “the nation’s favourite farm”.

The partner of former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson will give readers a look at life on the farm, from lambing season to harvest.

Her debut book, Animals And Other Eejits, will document her attempts to disrupt the mushroom market while navigating red tape and tractor mishaps.

Hogan is best known for running the farm shop and appears in the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, which follows Clarkson and his team as they navigate new challenges and projects at Diddly Squat Farm.

Hogan said: “Barely a day goes by at Diddly Squat without a brilliant or bizarre adventure.

“I’m so excited to share this book of revelations, tips and trip-ups.”

“It tells the story of a year of crops, breeding, overalls and offspring on the farm, where bale twine is as valuable as a Wall Street commodity.

“It’s been a joy to write and I’m thrilled to be working with the good people at Penguin Random House to bring it into the world.”

Sharing stories from her childhood in Dublin’s affluent Sandymount suburb, Hogan will recount her work as an actress, model and sculptor and share anecdotes about the animals that have captured viewers’ attention, including goats, cows and piglets.

Kaleb Cooper, who helps Clarkson in the farm series, has also published his own books, and embarked on a national tour titled The World According To Kaleb.

He was recently named on the Sunday Times Young Power List 2025, for his business ventures.

Hogan co-founded the Diddly Squat Farm shop in 2020 and is expected to return for the fourth series of Clarkson’s Farm, which is due to air in May 2025.

Published by Century, part of Penguin Random House, Hogan’s book will hit the shelves on October 9.