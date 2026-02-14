Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clarkson’s Farm star Harriet Cowan was rushed to hospital after chopping the end of her finger off in a gruesome accident.

Cowan, who featured on the Prime Video show last year, informed her followers of the news on Friday (13 February), revealing she had “a run in with a log splitter”.

The accident occurred on Monday (9 February) and doctors were able to reattach the finger.

“Sorry I’ve been quiet!” she wrote. “Been a crappy week. Had a run in with a log splitter, chopped the end of my finger off, but a quick surgery they stitched it back on!!”

Cowan was introduced in the latest season of the show, which follows the ups and downs at Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddy Squat farm, as the temporary replacement of farm manager Kaleb Cooper.

The former full-time nurse, who was forced to urge viewers to “be kind” following her appearance on the show, was recruited due to Cooper’s professional commitments elsewhere.

open image in gallery Harriet Cowan had 'run in with log splitter' ( Instagram )

Fans of the show couldn’t help but notice Cooper appeared rather unimpressed with Cowan upon their introduction when he returned to the Oxfordshire location.

Jeremy Clarkson himself pointed out that Cooper needed to be kind to Cowan, telling him: “Right, now, that’s Harriet. Now be nice – behave.”

Cooper then stood watching Cowan in silence as she worked, sarcastically questioning her farming skills, with Clarkson chiding him for his attitude.

However, Cowan assured viewers that she gets on with Cooper – and said that they have even become friends away from the cameras.

During an appearance on BBC Derby, Cowan, who has a big following on TikTok, said: “Kaleb’s amazing. Me and him are so close now. He’s such a good farmer and we got on really well.”

She continued: “He’s another farmer to add to my phone list to ring. Everyone checks in to make sure everyone’s fine.”

open image in gallery ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ stars Harriet Cowan and Kaleb Cooper ( Prime Video )

Cowan won over audiences with her witty asides and impressive farming knowledge, and many have expressed hope that she will become a permanent team member at the Chipping Norton farm.

In episode one of the latest season, former Top Gear presenter Clarkson gives Cowan a tour of the farm. At one point, he identifies a Neolithic fort, which he explains is “4000 years old”, prompting Cowan to quip: “Nearly as old as you.” She even makes an attempt at trimming Clarkson’s unruly eyebrows.

Clarkson warms to Cowan as the episode goes on, calling her a “star” and praising her farming knowledge. “She’s brilliant,” he tells his farming contractor Charlie Ireland.

Cowan previously graduated from the University of Derby, where she studied nursing. She was named her town’s Young Farmers spokesperson and continues to use social media to highlight the realities of working on a farm.

She has been vocal during the farmers’ protests in response to Labour’s changes to inheritance tax, which has seen thousands of farmers gather in Westminster in recent months.

After the show launched her to fame, she quit her job as a full-time nurse – and she soon won a presenting role alongside comedian Jessica Knappett on Channel 4’s Tiny Farmers.