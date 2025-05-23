Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Clare Balding has revealed that any prior friendships she had with fellow Celebrity Traitors contestants were forgotten as soon as filming began for the ruthless BBC game show.

The all-star version of the popular series will see a group of famous faces live together in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them will be a secret number of “Traitors”, who must conspire to eliminate others in the group without being detected.

Alongside Balding, 18 other celebrities, including author, comedian and actor Stephen Fry, Olympian Tom Daley, pop star Charlotte Church, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, and singer Paloma Faith will compete. You can see the full line-up here.

Balding told The Sun of the process: “Obviously I knew quite a lot of them before I went in, but the friendships you had before go out the window.”

She admitted: “That, for me, is very challenging because I like to be friends with everybody. It's brutal, but I think I'm glad I did it. It will make good television and there are some really strong moments.”

The BBC Sport presenter said that competing on the show had been “intense”, but noted that she became “completely obsessed with the game” and had “great fun” taking part.

Although Balding was unable to share details about the series ahead of its release, she did praise her fellow contestant, the actor Nick Mohammed – best known for playing Nathan “Nate” Shelley in AppleTV’s Ted Lasso.

Clare Balding has said her A-list friendships ‘went out of the window’ while filming ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( X/Twitter )

“There are some people who are so clever. I mean, Nick Mohammed from Ted Lasso, he can solve problems and puzzles in like four and a half seconds. He's amazing,” she said.

Other contestants on the forthcoming Celebrity Traitors series include comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross, EastEnders star Tameka Empson, Calender Girls actor Celia Imrie, and professional England rugby player Joe Marler.

Filming is now complete on the celebrity edition of the show, which will run for nine episodes this autumn. A broadcast date for the series is yet to be announced by the BBC.