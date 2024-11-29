Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Traitors is back for more backstabbing and scheming, as the BBC has just confirmed a release date for the return of the long-awaited show.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the reality TV show follows a group of contestants living together in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them are a secret number of “Traitors”, who must conspire to eliminate others in the group without being detected.

The show has been a huge success for the broadcaster. Earlier this year, over 7 million people tuned into watch contestant Harry Clark, 23, win £95,150 after deceiving his best friend Mollie Pearce in the season finale.

A third season has been recorded, with a fourth already in the works alongside a celebrity edition.

The new series will be released on New Year’s Day 2025.

For episodes one and two, The Traitors will air at 8pm. From episode 3 onwards it will air at 9pm. The show will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as per last series.

In a teaser for the new series, three hooded figures are seen walking up to an old building holding lanterns, against the backdrop of the show’s recognisable soundtrack.

Fireworks shoot up into the night sky spelling out “New Years Day” along with the Traitors symbol, hanging ominously in the back. Winkleman appears at the end saying, “Start the New Year with a bang”.

Claudia Winkleman returns with ‘The Traitors’ ( BBC )

“I am so excited for this!” wrote one person as another simply added “YAYYY!”

A third commented, “Perfect way to start the year”.

A celebrity edition of the show received a mixed reaction from fans when it was announced to be in the works earlier this year.

“Boring! we don’t need celebrities,” wrote one person. “We need to see Traitors get relentlessly tracked down by a ‘live laugh love’ mum from Staines living out her detective dreams.”

The first official teaser trailer for #TheTraitors Series 3 is here! 🔥 #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/QFbW3AlaGQ — The Traitors HQ (@the_traitors_) November 29, 2024

Others were more open to the prospect, calling it “intriguing”.

Announcing the news, BBC’s head of entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight said: “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level.”