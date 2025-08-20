Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christopher Biggins has been left “depressed and infuriated” after being stripped of his licence due to a failed eye test.

The 76-year-old pantomime actor, who won I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2007, had to undergo the optical check while renewing his expired permit due to his age.

Despite claiming to have passed an eye examination at an opticians in London, Biggins allegedly received a letter from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) saying he had failed the test and wouldn't be getting his licence back.

He called the move “unfair”, telling The Daily Mail that he passed two extra eye tests, with medical practitioners giving him letters to send to the DVLA proving so.

According to the actor, the agency said the information did not prove he had met the medical standards required for driving.

Biggins insisted his vision has not changed, adding: “How can they disregard a hospital doctor and another optician? It has left me very depressed.”

“I travel a lot and I need to drive... It is costing me a fortune in taxis. It is very unfair.

“I'm absolutely infuriated with their ‘computer says no’ attitude.”

Biggins criticised the Labour government's plan for drivers over 70 to have compulsory eye tests every three years as “disgraceful” as “thousands could end up losing their licence unfairly.”

The Independent has contacted the DVLA for comment.

( Getty Images )

As part of the proposed government plans, motorists over 70 could be banned from the roads if they fail compulsory eye tests. The move comes after an inquest into four deaths caused by drivers with failing eyesight, which saw a coroner call the UK's licensing system the “laxest in Europe”.

The changes are expected to be included in a new road safety strategy to be published by the government in the autumn. Ministers have said they believe that the current safety messaging is not working, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said she supports the plans.

The UK is one of only three European countries to rely on self-reporting when changes to a person’s vision or health affect their ability to drive.

Current rules mean those aged over 70 must renew their driving licence every three years, and must tell the DVLA if they have a new problem with their eyesight – although this does not include being short-sighted, long-sighted or colour blind.