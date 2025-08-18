Christopher Biggins latest celebrity to confirm he is using weight loss jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Christopher Biggins has revealed he is using weight loss jabs as he needed to lose weight after having surgery on his knee.

Porridge star Biggins, 76, said he is taking Mounjaro, which is made by Eli Lilly, who have joined forces with the Government in a bid to tackle obesity.

He told GB News: “I’m on Mounjaro… and I think it’s good. I mean, I had a new knee put in, and I needed to lose weight because of the pressure on the knee.”

Biggins also claimed that “they’re now finding out that this drug can cure a lot of other things” and added that “we don’t know the side effects” of it yet.

Weight loss jabs have been hailed as transformative by health leaders.

open image in gallery Christopher Biggins said he needed to lose weight following surgery on his knee ( PA Wire )

The phased NHS roll-out of Lilly’s weight loss jab Mounjaro to patients in England started in June for people with a body mass index (BMI) over 40 and at least four co-morbidities.

Over the next three years, about 240,000 patients are expected to be eligible for the treatment.

A number of celebrities have used medication, such as Ozempic, in a bid to control their weight, including former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne.

Wegovy and Ozempic are semaglutide drugs, while Mounjaro is another weight loss treatment called tirzepatide.

Chef Heston Blumenthal recently warned that weight loss drugs will have a negative effect on the food industry.

Blumenthal, who has been awarded seven Michelin stars over the course of his career, said of the injections: “You still enjoy food, but it stops appetite.

“So what’s going to happen is people are going to want smaller portions.

“Supermarkets are going to be hit massively. I even heard in the news that airplanes are going to save lots of money because of the weight loss,” he told Times Radio.

He said he believes the issue is “going to get much worse in the next six months”.

He also told host Jane Mulkerrins he is taking Wegovy to combat the effects of his bipolar medication.

“I’ve put on so much weight,” he said.