Christopher Biggins latest celebrity to confirm he is using weight loss jabs
Actor and television personality Biggins, 76, is taking Eli Lilly jab Mounjaro
Actor Christopher Biggins has revealed he is using weight loss jabs as he needed to lose weight after having surgery on his knee.
Porridge star Biggins, 76, said he is taking Mounjaro, which is made by Eli Lilly, who have joined forces with the Government in a bid to tackle obesity.
He told GB News: “I’m on Mounjaro… and I think it’s good. I mean, I had a new knee put in, and I needed to lose weight because of the pressure on the knee.”
Biggins also claimed that “they’re now finding out that this drug can cure a lot of other things” and added that “we don’t know the side effects” of it yet.
Weight loss jabs have been hailed as transformative by health leaders.
The phased NHS roll-out of Lilly’s weight loss jab Mounjaro to patients in England started in June for people with a body mass index (BMI) over 40 and at least four co-morbidities.
Over the next three years, about 240,000 patients are expected to be eligible for the treatment.
A number of celebrities have used medication, such as Ozempic, in a bid to control their weight, including former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne.
Wegovy and Ozempic are semaglutide drugs, while Mounjaro is another weight loss treatment called tirzepatide.
Chef Heston Blumenthal recently warned that weight loss drugs will have a negative effect on the food industry.
Blumenthal, who has been awarded seven Michelin stars over the course of his career, said of the injections: “You still enjoy food, but it stops appetite.
“So what’s going to happen is people are going to want smaller portions.
“Supermarkets are going to be hit massively. I even heard in the news that airplanes are going to save lots of money because of the weight loss,” he told Times Radio.
He said he believes the issue is “going to get much worse in the next six months”.
He also told host Jane Mulkerrins he is taking Wegovy to combat the effects of his bipolar medication.
“I’ve put on so much weight,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments