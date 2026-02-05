Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Noth is once again doubling down on his ill will toward the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, saying he is “very lucky” his longtime character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the debut episode.

Noth, 71, who starred as the on-again-off-again husband of series lead Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), was written off the spinoff series in 2021 after sexual assault accusations surfaced against him. The actor has maintained his innocence, calling the allegations “complete fabrication.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City on Wednesday, Noth insisted he felt “very good” that he didn’t have a bigger part in HBO Max’s now-canceled show. “I was very lucky,” he said with a laugh.

Since Noth’s removal from the franchise, he has criticized his co-stars Parker, 60, Cynthia Nixon, 59, and Kristin Davis, 60, for the joint statement they issued in support of his accusers.

“We’re not friends, I think that’s pretty obvious,” he said last month on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast. “The statement that they put out — which was nothing more than brand management, really — I don’t know, it was sad, it was disappointing, it was surprising,” he said. “Because you need to call me and hear my side of this. You’ve known me for many years, and we’ve worked [together] for many years.”

Asked about his fallout, specifically with Parker, Noth gave the Daily Mail a definitive response: “It’s over.”

The Independent has contacted Parker’s representative for comment.

Noth, however, revealed that he is still friendly with other Sex and the City alums, including John Corbett and Kim Cattrall, who played Aidan Shaw and Samantha Jones, respectively.

“John Corbett and I are very close friends. He’s doing wonderful,” Noth claimed, adding of Cattrall: “She’s living in London, I think.” He said he reached out to Cattrall to wish her a happy birthday a few months ago.

Corbett, 64, returned as Aidan, Mr. Big’s romantic rival in And Just Like That, while Cattrall sat out of the reboot — except for one brief appearance in season two — due, in part, to a pay dispute.

“I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City,” she said on a 2004 episode of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross. “When they didn’t seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on.”

Cattrall, 69, later admitted that she and her three leading co-stars were “never friends.” “We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be,” she told Piers Morgan in 2017.

Sex and the City aired from 1998 to 2004, and followed a group of four friends living in New York City. The story was revived in the three-season series And Just Like That, which was set years after the events of the original series and its subsequent films. The show received a lukewarm critical reception and ended in August after a surprise cancellation.