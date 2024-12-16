Chris McCausland says he’s ‘feeling worn down’ by Strictly after winning show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chris McCausland has opened up about his wellbeing following the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The comedian, 47, best known for appearing on Have I Got News For You, and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were crowned the winners of the BBC dance competition on Saturday night (14 November).

McCausland, who lost his sight aged 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa, made Strictly history as the first blind contestant to win – and take part in – the competition.

Speaking on Lorraine in his first TV interview since the Strictly final, McCausland admitted taking part in the programme had impacted his mental and physical health.

“It’s been a really emotional Saturday night and I’m still kind of feeling worn down by it,” he said.

“Three and a half months [rehearsing] is relentless, it’s consuming,” McCausland continued.

“Physically and mentally it takes its toll.”

open image in gallery Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland win ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( PA )

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian revealed he wouldn’t be taking part in the forthcoming Strictly Come Dancing tour due to conflicting professional commitments.

“I started the [comedy] tour in January this year and I did the first leg till May and then I was meant to be back out again in September but we moved the dates to accommodate Strictly,” he explained.

“It just wasn’t really a consideration at the time as I don’t think anyone thought I would be any good at it,” McCausland added.

“I didn’t think I would be going off the back of Strictly on tour. I thought I would be going off the back of two months off.”

open image in gallery Buswell and McCausland on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( PA )

Once McCausland’s win was announced by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Saturday night, the comedian broke down in tears and hugged his partner, Buswell, who also grew emotional.

Speaking to Daly, McCausland admitted he thought he would have been the first person eliminated from the competition because he didn’t think he could dance.

“We’ve lasted and lasted and Dianne has got so much out of me. She deserves this so much. Every day she’s just positivity and belief and she’s just one of the easiest people to be funny with than I’ve ever met.”

He then joked: “Unless she changes her number, she’s stuck with me.”

McCausland dedicated his victory to anybody who “got told or thought that they couldn’t do something”.

“It shows that with opportunity, support and determination, that anything can happen,” he said.

open image in gallery McCausland and Buswell became emotional after their win ( BBC )

Ahead of his Strictly appearance, McCausland said he did not want to “bang viewers over the head” with his blindness, stating: “It’s great that there’s people coming through who are able to represent disability while also having the experience to do the job properly. There’s no point fast-tracking performers on to TV before they’re ready.”

“I think the best way to represent a disability is to make people forget about it whenever possible. It’s always part of you,” he added.

“But if you can do a show where, say, 80 per cent of it isn’t about being blind, that makes it more impactful and funnier when you do talk about it. I believe in representation within the mainstream.”

Catch up on everything that happened in the live final here.