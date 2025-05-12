Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland is set to appear on Have I Got News For You for the seventh time.

The comedian will star as a guest panellist on 23rd May, alongside Loose Women legend Janet Street-Porter and team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop.

Series 69 of the BBC panel show kicked off last month with the likes of Phil Wang, Jo Brand and Richard Osman amongst the stars who have already featured.

Victoria Coren-Mitchell will host the episode, having previously appeared on the series as both a panellist and a presenter. Other hosts from this most recent series include David Tennant, Sue Perkins and Alexander Armstrong.

McCausland caught the hearts of the nation as the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing back in December.

On Sunday (11 May) at TV Baftas he scooped the award for Best TV Moment, commemorating his moving “blackout” waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. The waltz was choreographed to demonstrate the difficulties posed by his visual impairment.

Chris McCausland won ‘Strictly’ win dance partner Dianne Buswell ( BBC )

The 47-year-old currently co-hosts the Winning Isn’t Everything podcast with his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell. The podcast takes the form of a weekly catch-up between the friends in which they talk about “wins, failures, life and nonsense”.

He is also in the midst of his comedy tour “Yonks!” which is travelling across UK theatres until 17 May 2026.

Elsewhere, McCausland has been confirmed as the presenter of an upcoming BBC Two documentary “Seeing Into the Future”.

The hour-long episode will explore his personal relationship to technology, as he travels from the UK to Silicon Valley to discover the most exciting technological innovations and futuristic new gadgets.

While best known for his dancing and his jokes, the self-described “tech nerd” actually studied software engineering at university.

The synopsis states: “From robots and driverless cars to AI and the future of smart glasses, he’s champing at the bit to find out what the future holds.”

It also highlighted McCausland’s unique relationship to technology. While innovations such as voice assistants are exciting for sighted people for McCausland they have been “life-changing”.

In a statement, the comedian said he can't wait to “finally get to count this indulgence as work”. He added: “I'm also going to try and make friends with some robots because it probably won't be long until they're in charge of us all.”