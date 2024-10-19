Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian Chris McCausland has again wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges and moved viewers at home to tears with a Waltz set to the Liverpool football club anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

McCausland is blind and lost his sight when he was 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

His booking follows Ayling-Ellis’s victory in 2021; the EastEnders star, who was partnered with Pernice, was the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.

McCausland is fan of Liverpool, with the song being sung every week at Anfield before the teams home games. Not only does the song hold an emotional relevance to Liverpool but the city on a whole, with the Royal Albert Dock being protected on the stage behind them.

Those watching at home were incredibly moved by McCausland’s performance with his professional Dianne Buswell, especially one part where he danced effortlessly by himself.

One viewer at home said: “Ohh goodness! Chris is just smashing it. I’m so in awe of him. His footwork, frame and delivery just wow and to the most iconic song which means so much to so many - in bits.”

A second said: “Chris & Dianne doing a waltz not a dry eye in the house”

A third added: “Just give Chris McCausland the glitterball trophy NOW. Not only is he inspirational he is incredible keep voting for him Strictly family.”

Before the show McCausland had praised Strictly singer Tommy Blaize after he shared a snippet of tonight’s performance of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” the anthem of the Mersyside team.

Blaize, who is also a supporter of The Reds, wrote on X/Twitter: “Every once in a while I get to sing one very close to my heart.” He accompanied the post with a video of him singing the song while wearing a Liverpool shirt.

open image in gallery ( BBC )

In response, McCausland said: “And this just makes it even more special for me. Tommy Knox it out of the park every time he sings, I just hope I can do the same with the dancing bit.“