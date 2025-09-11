Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has said he feels scared to be a newspaper columnist following the shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump and the face of right-wing campus activism, was fatally shot on 10 September while speaking to a group of Utah Valley University students.

“For the first time in my life, I’m genuinely frightened about being a newspaper columnist,” Clarkson wrote on X/Twitter shortly after Kirk’s death, aged 31, was confirmed.

One user suggested that Clarkson, who writes a regular column for The Sunday Times News Review, should stick to writing about cars.

He replied: “But what if someone disagrees with my view that, say, the new M5 is a bit dull. Everyone is so angry all the time these days.”

Many users pointed out that Clarkson had often used violent imagery in his writing and interviews, which he has expressed regret for in the past.

In 2022, the presenter apologised for a column in The Sun, in which dreamt Meghan Markle would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson has expressed fears over voicing his views after Charlie Kirk's death ( Getty )

Meanwhile in 2011, Clarkson apologised for saying he would have striking public sector workers “shot”. He said: “I would take them outside and execute them in front of their families.”

Broadcaster Piers Morgan also commented on Kirk’s death, calling the attack an “appalling assault on free speech and democracy” that is “disgusting and heart-breaking”.

Trump announced Kirk’s death in a Truth Social post and said the Turning Point USA founder was “loved and admired by all”.

“Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror,” he said.

open image in gallery Kirk was fatally shot while speaking to a group of students at Utah Valley University ( AP )

The shooting follows a streak of political violence across the US in recent months, including the assassinations of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota in June and two attempted assassinations targeting Trump in 2024.

Hopes for the fast capture of Kirk’s suspected shooter began to fade Wednesday evening as FBI Director Kash Patel announced that authorities had released a person he had said was a key “subject” of a multiagency manhunt.

More than 12 hours after Kirk’s shooting, which Utah Governor Spencer Cox described as an “assassination”, no suspects were in custody.