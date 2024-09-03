Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Helen Flanagan has opened up about falling in love with David Haye during rumours she was in a “throuple” with the boxer and his girlfriend.

In an episode of Celebs Go Dating on Monday (2 September) Flanagan cried as she admitted it was difficult for her to deal with the dynamics of the relationship, after a breakup.

The Coronation Street star met Haye during their time together on I’m a Celebrity in 2012, but only started dating last year after her difficult split from footballer Scott Sinclair in 2022. Meanwhile, Haye remained in an open relationship with model Sian Osbourne, who he is still with.

”I’d known him for 10 years,” Flanagan told Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn on the show.

“We did a reality show together. I remember the first time, seeing him in the jungle, I was like ‘wow.’ It was quite something – it’s really hard for me to talk about [now].”

Explaining how her feelings for Haye intensified, she said, “He had a girlfriend and an open relationship.

“I didn’t mean to fall in love with him, but I did. We did have this amazing connection together – we were like fire.”

Trying to understand Haye’s strong connection with both women, Flanagan reasoned, “It was weird – I think he does love his girlfriend and he loves me as well. It just brings me to a part in my life that was quite dark.”

open image in gallery Flanagn was tearful as she opened up about the experience ( Channel 4 )

Flanagan split with Sinclair in 2022, and although the pair weren’t married she said at the time that the breakup felt like a “divorce”. They share three children together.

Addressing reports referring to the trio as a “throuple”, Helen resisted the description as she said, “No [it wasn’t]. I was in love with him. I wouldn’t have enjoyed watching the man I was in love with have sex with another woman, that’s not for me.”

She explained she stayed in contact with Osbourne throughout the arrangement.

open image in gallery Sian Osbourne and David Haye have been together since 2020 ( Getty Images for AELTC )

“I had communication with his girlfriend, but I felt very guilty. I didn’t feel nice about it all. It really upsets me because I don’t mean to hurt other people but I was just really lonely.

“I found it really difficult because it just happened. It’s not nice on another girl and I should’ve known better.”